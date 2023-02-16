Oakland Gardens resident Jim Krajicek lives steps away from Vanderbilt Motor Parkway, the nation’s first major roadway for cars and now a pedestrian path in Eastern Queens.
Though the path passes over Bell Boulevard, just down the street from him, Krajicek would have to walk to Springfield Boulevard to use a formal entrance. There isn’t one on Bell. He wants that to change.
“There’s more people per capita around Bell Boulevard than [near] Springfield Boulevard,” he told the Chronicle, noting the former’s proximity to the Windsor Park apartment complex. “Not having an entrance at all on Bell Boulevard just doesn’t make any sense.” He added that having two at Springfield is, in his view, “a waste of money.”
The lack of a proper entrance has not stopped residents from making their way onto Motor Parkway from Bell Boulevard, though. People walk up and down the steep embankment linking the pathway and street regularly, wearing out a pathway there. Krajicek estimated the climb through the wooded area is about 12 feet. That, he said, raises accessibility concerns, especially given how many senior citizens in the area use Motor Parkway.
The asphalt pathway is in the process of being repaved and raised to avoid drainage issues, among other improvements. Phase 1 of the project wrapped up in December 2021, and covered the length of the route between Winchester and Springfield boulevards; the two entrances there were added at that point. Now, the project is well into Phase 2, and is continuing west — toward Bell Boulevard — and will run from Springfield Boulevard to 199th Street, north of 67th Avenue.
Krajicek is not the only one with questions about accessibility where the path runs over Bell. According to a Department of Parks and Recreation inquiry an agency spokesperson shared with the Chronicle, adding an entrance there as part of Phase 2 was ruled out precisely because it could not be made ADA-compliant. The slope of the site as well as the many mature trees there stood in the way.
Phase 2 of the Vanderbilt Motor Parkway rehab is set to be completed this summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.