Brent O’Leary of Long Island City was relaxing on vacation in South America in February giving no thought to politics.
“I ran for the Council seat in the 26th last year and came in third [in the Democratic primary],” he said. “I was OK with that.”
Then he got a call.
“They said ‘Cathy Nolan [D-Long Island City] is retiring,” O’Leary said. “We still had everyone in place. I said, ‘Let’s give it another swing.’”
If existing maps for state Assembly districts survive a new court challenge [see separate story in some editions and at qchron.com] O’Leary will be in a four-way race for the Democratic nomination in the 37th Assembly District.
O’Leary, an attorney who has practiced business law for major firms, including for sevral years in Japan, says his track record for community service stands up to scrutiny.
“I’m board president of Woodside on the Move,” he said Monday, speaking with the Chronicle’s Editorial Board. “During Covid, we organized food pantries and served 200,000 people over two years.” His campaign said the organization also helps tenants and immigrants, as well as provides school programs. He also is the founder of the Hunters Point Civic Association.
O’Leary also was among the vocal dissidents in the community back in 2018 when the city began cramming homeless residents into three hotels located in the tiny Blissville neighborhood.
O’Leary said he wants the Democratic Party returning to its FDR roots to reclaim its mantle from the far left.
“Give people jobs. Give them a good education. Provide a safety net,” he said. “Some people are running as Democratic Socialists because they don’t want to run as socialists — which is smart.”
On public safety, O’Leary agrees with much of the reforms enacted since 2019, including the elimination of cash bail, but not for those credibly accused of violent crimes and hate crimes. He also wants judges to have the ability to assess a defendant’s danger to the community.
He favors closing Rikers Island and building community jails near courthouses; in Kew Gardens in the case of Queens.
On education, O’Leary favors more community control over schools, with children being able to stay in their neighborhoods, and taking students from outside a district when there is room.
He backs gifted and talented instruction and specialized high schools. He also believes the Specialized High Schools Admissions Test is the best available measure for admission.
O’Leary does not want the state to increase the cap on charter schools, and opposes co-locating charters in existing schools.
“That takes space away from regular schools,” he said.
Healthcare is one of O’Leary’s top priorities, and he said his first bill would be a New York Health Act, which would create a single-payer system that would cover residents for basic medical services at preset levels of reimbursement. The patient would be responsible for costs over and above the set limits. People also would be free to obtain and keep private insurance.
Like many who hold or are seeking office, O’Leary wants to build a hospital in his district. Unlike many, he has a site in mind and ideas about whom the state would approach to operate it.
“We would have to negotiate with a major system,” O’Leary said. He said the site could actually be a cost-effective deal.
“We have 180 acres at Sunnyside Yards that people want to develop,” he said. “It’s a big opportunity. We could certainly get a hospital there.”
O’Leary also would push to have the state finance the process of making Con Edison a fully public utility.
“The people should own their power company,” he said, citing steep rate hikes in recent months.
He wants the state to continue its switchover to renewable energy, though he believes the former Indian Point nuclear plant in Westchester might have continued generating for a few more years to allow infrastructure for wind and solar to catch up to the demand. O’Leary opposes hydraulic fracking for natural gas extraction in the state’s Southern Tier region for its potential to pollute the city’s drinking water supply and what he said is a lack of transparency as to the chemicals used in the process.
“We have great water up there,” he said. “That’s why we have such great pizza and great bagels.”
On housing he wants to strengthen protections against eviction, and affordable housing options that give tenants a rent-to-buy option.
“That allows people to build equity,” O’Leary said. “And owners invest more in their communities.”
