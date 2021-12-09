The New York Hall of Science had only been open again for two months when the remnants of Hurricane Ida decimated 50 percent of its exhibits and infrastructure, forcing the institution to close indefinitely. Again.
The storm’s water forced its way into the Corona museum’s front doors and flooded the lowest level of the original building, which was constructed for the 1964 World’s Fair. The water made its way to the street level as well, and shredded carpets, took out elevators and destroyed several exhibits, including Mathematica and Charlie & Kiwi’s Evolutionary Adventure.
“There was a lot of damage,” NYSCI CEO Margaret Honey told the Chronicle. “It took us over a month just to work with a service to get the building cleaned and do a mitigation that you have to do when you have a lot of water in your building.”
The crew’s restoration efforts hit a turning point on Dec. 6: They wrapped up the destruction removal process and initiated repair work.
Honey plans on partially reopening NYSCI in February so students can access the resources that weren’t affected by the storm. She expects the mezzanine and street levels to be completed first, as well as for the elevators to be up and running again. She added that her and the staff’s “hope is to be fully back in September” — one year after Ida struck.
Luckily, the north wing of the building was completely untouched by Ida. The exhibits there are in good condition, and Honey is especially relieved that NYSCI’s newest exhibit, the Happiness Experience, survived.
The Happiness Experience was created during the pandemic and opened on July 8, when the entire museum reopened after the Covid shutdown. The immersive exhibit explores the neuroscience and social science of happiness, how humans deal with stressful situations and challenges and what the underlying science behind well-being is.
“I’m honestly not sure we could have handled losing that,” Honey said.
It will cost an estimated $12 million to repair NYSCI, Honey said, though the total is a moving target. Even with insurance, aid from government partners and donations, the museum could still experience a shortfall as much as $5 million.
The museum is asking for donations from the public, which can be made at bit.ly/3pAMHb9.
Despite being very much in need itself, NYSCI has continued to serve its community during the crisis. As one of the founding organizations of the pandemic-born Elmhurst-Corona Recovery Collaborative, the museum has tackled food insecurity, vaccination efforts and immigrant aid during the national emergency. On Nov. 20, NYSCI hosted a food drive, in partnership with the La Jornada food pantry, in the limited available space it has: the employee parking lot.
The museum asks its partners to consider donating to the ECRC, as well, even if it means that the museum would get a little less funding. To donate, visit bit.ly/3dthiBL.
NYSCI’s staff still delivers on its mission of educating the community’s youth by providing science, technology, engineering and math programming virtually. The museum also offers virtual programming for educators, as well.
“We all went through, and unfortunately are still going through, a rocky time with the pandemic, and we got a little extra clobbered,” Honey said. “But the great thing about the New York Hall of Science — we’re all resourceful, we’re creative, we’re problem solvers. That’s what science is all about.”
Honey continues to look on the bright side of the crisis. She sees the destruction as an opportunity to rebuild with stronger infrastructure and engineering technology.
Additionally, and ironically, the science center is using the storm as a chance to teach about the climate emergency.
“We have an opportunity to lean into using ourselves as a template to understand climate change,” Honey said. “One of the hardest things about climate change for all of us is that it feels so scary ... We see what happened to us, and we have the chance to tell a story about how to make change and preserve important city institutions, neighborhoods and families. It’s critical. It is an opportunity, and we will use it as an opportunity.”
