After mobile sports betting became legal in New York State, bettors placed a record-breaking $1.6 billion dollars worth of online wagers in January.
Many of the bets came by way of mobile betting platforms including FanDuel, BetMGM and DraftKings, according to the state’s gaming commission.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) chairs the Committee on Racing, Gaming and Wagering and has been a proponent of bringing mobile betting to the state.
“When we brought mobile sports betting to New York, we had confidence it was going to be a success, but to be able to break the national record of total handle for sports betting in a single month in our very first month, with primarily only six sportsbooks, is both rewarding and exciting,” Addabbo said in a statement.
“Breaking this record proves that New York was ready for mobile sports betting and we are providing our state with a new revenue, educational and addiction funding source. It also can give us an indication of where we go from here, especially with the Super Bowl within our sights. The future is extremely bright for mobile sports betting in New York!”
Addabbo has said in the past that the state can capitalize on the growth in revenue, educational funding, jobs and resources for youth sports and gaming addictions.
In a recent virtual meeting regarding the educational budget with Schools Chancellor David Banks, Addabbo spoke of the funds the betting will bring.
Prior to the pandemic, the gaming industry brought in more than $3 billion in funding for education each year, according to a press release from Addabbo’s office.
“With the advent of mobile sports betting and New York breaking a national record with $1.6 billion for a month of betting wagers, that number is sure to increase and give schools even more funding,” the press release stated.
“There are more funding streams going to New York’s educational department than ever before. All of this money will do wonders for students across the state,” Addabbo, a member of the Senate Education Committee, said in the meeting.
