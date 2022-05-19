Members of Patrol Borough Queens South recently paid a visit to PS/IS 208 in Bellerose. The officers met with members of the school’s Boys 2 Men and My Brother’s and Sister’s Keeper chapters.
The officers in attendance, including Det. Paul Damico, top, and Assistant Chief Ruben Beltran, above, spoke of their paths to the NYPD and their time in law enforcement.
The patrol members, which also included Sgt. Gurvinder Singh and Community Affairs Officer Jose Severino, not pictured, also discussed the role of law enforcement in the community.
Both Principal Ilysa Mandell, above, and reading teacher Gina DiSalvo — one of several teachers who runs MBSK and helped organize the event — were pleased with how it went. “This was a wonderful opportunity to engage our students with our officers in a positive and effective way,” DiSalvo told the Chronicle.
— Sophie Krichevsky
