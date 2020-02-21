NYPD vet takes his life in MidVille tragedy

NYPD Det. Paul Federico, 53, hanged himself in his mother’s Middle Village home Monday, reports said.

“Paul was a dedicated, 29-year veteran of the NYPD whose kindness and caring personality touched thousands of fellow cops and New Yorkers,” the Detectives’ Endowment Association wrote on its site.

Federico was most recently assigned to NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea’s liaison unit, reports said.

New York Attorney General Letitia James tweeted Monday, “Sending my deepest condolences to the family of Detective Paul Federico. Det. Federico dedicated his life to protecting our city & we are all grateful for his service.”

She added that there are resources available to the NYPD along with a number — (646) 697-2020 — for a 24/7 hotline connecting officers interested in confidential and free mental health services.

Federico’s suicide was the first of the year involving an active-duty NYPD officer. The department saw 10 officers take their own lives in 2019.

He reportedly was stripped of his gun and placed on restricted duty due to unspecified personal problems.

“He attempted to get help for medical conditions and ... personal issues he was having,” Chief of Department Terence Monahan said.

Monahan spoke one day after Federico’s death, announcing that the department hired a new psychologist to work with troubled officers.

The new hire will oversee a team of psychologists in every borough whom officers can turn to.

“This is going to be different than anything we’ve ever done,” Monahan said. “Her responsibility is unlike any psychologist we have ever hired.”

Federico’s wake will be at the Claude R. Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral Home at 1785 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park LI, on Friday from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

Mass will take place at Our Lady of Grace Church at 666 Albin Ave. in West Babylon, LI, on Saturday at 9:45 a.m.

Federico will be interred at All Faiths Cemetery at 67-29 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village.