The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two men wanted in a 30-hour street robbery spree throughout Queens on Feb. 12 and 13.
Police said the first robbery took place at 7 a.m. in Astoria within the 114th Precinct. The robbers approached a male victim in front of 25-24 45 St. and threatened him with force before taking unspecified property from him and fleeing the area in what appears to be a gray SUV in surveillance photos.
According to a Queens Chronicle analysis of the photos, the vehicle is a 2017-2019 Nissan Rogue Sport.
The next robbery took place 15 minutes later in Jackson Heights within the 115th Precinct. Police said they approached a 78-year-old man in front of 31-12 71 St., punching him in the face several times before robbing him. The man required treatment from EMS personnel at the scene.
At 8 a.m. the duo struck in Flushing, in the 109th Precinct, punching a 66-year-old man repeatedly in front of 29-26 Union St. before taking his belongings. He too needed EMS treatment at the scene.
The fourth robbery took place at noon on Feb. 13 in the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills. A 45-year-old victim was approached in front of 111-15 75 Ave., with one of the two men simulating a gun before the duo robbed him.
Anyone with information on the robbers’ identities or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
