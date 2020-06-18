NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea raised more than a few eyebrows Monday when he announced that the department is disbanding its plainclothes anti-crime units.
But he said the decision to reassign the officers — considered among the elite within the NYPD’s 77 precincts and housing units — was a long time coming.
“Make no mistake, this a is seismic shift in the culture of how the NYPD polices this great city,” Shea said in a text of comments from a press conference at 1 Police Plaza.
He said the move will be felt immediately not only in communities throughout the five boroughs but in places like the five district attorneys’ offices.
“It’s a big move when you look at culturally how we police the city,” he said. “We struggle with not keeping crime down, it’s keeping crime down and keeping the community working with us. I think those two things at times have been at odds. I would consider this in the realm of closing one of the last chapters of stop, question and frisk. This is no reflection whatsoever on men and women doing the work. This is a policy shift coming from me. The men and women were doing what I and others before me asked. They have done an exceptional job. But I think it’s time to move forward and change how we police in this city. We can do it with brains, we can do it with guile, move away from brute force. ... We can do it better, we can do it smarter and we will.”
He also said that the units were involved in a disproportionate number of shootings and complaints.
Shea said some 600 officers will be transferred to other duties. The department still will use plainclothes officers in the subways as well as for narcotics investigations, intelligence gathering and other operations.
“The protests really did not factor in,” the commissioner said. “Prior to me having this job [last December] we scrutinized every police involved shooting very carefully.”
Chief David Barrere was commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens South for six years before assuming command of the NYPD’s Housing Bureau this past winter. He told the Chronicle that the move is not one that was made quickly or lightly.
“I came to Housing on Jan. 22, and the topic of the anti-crime teams was being discussed by executive staff before then,” Barrere told the Chronicle in a telephone interview Tuesday afternoon.
The chief said the men and women in his anti-crime teams are some of the hardest workers on the force. He also said this is in no way a retreat that some people may fear or that department critics might consider it to be.
“We can fight crime better, smarter,” he said. “We can use intelligence. We can use ShotSpotter to solve gun crimes. We can use shell casings, video, DNA.” Barrere said the emphasis will remain on the small number of people responsible for most of the crime. He said for example, that the numerous cameras within NYCHA buildings and grounds have proven invaluable in shooting cases.
“The video can tell us who is doing the shootings, who is shooting in the air, who is shooting at other people,” he said. “Very often Housing [neighborhood coordination officers] know the few people who are committing crimes and they can identify them on video.”
Patrick Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association, sharply criticized the move in a statement on the union’s website.
“Anti-Crime’s mission was to protect New Yorkers by proactively preventing crime, especially gun violence,” Lynch said. “Shooting and murders are both climbing steadily upward, but our city leaders have clearly decided that proactive policing isn’t a priority anymore. They chose this strategy. They will have to reckon with the consequences.”
Shea, concluding his remarks, also said the department has no intention of retreating.
“Crime this week, this month, what we are seeing, when you look at index crime for the city, it is down for the week,” he said. “But that can mask some storm clouds. Going back to January, I was very vocal about what we were seeing, in terms of bail reform law. We’ve had a very interesting six months. Bail reform, COVID for three months and now fallout from Minneapolis.”
Shea said in the last month or so, “we are trending in a very difficult direction in terms of gun violence specifically and that has had an impact on the homicides. It is spread out all over New York City. It is not about one neighborhood or one gang. We need the criminal justice system to start operating at regular capacity. We need some changes to some laws that put people in jail when they are carrying guns in New York City. All of that went into this decision today. It is a decision I stand behind. I said a month or two ago, there is a storm on the horizon.”
Shea said that leaves him particularly concerned about planned budget cuts and head count reductions that Mayor de Blasio and the City Council have embraced.
“New York City residents deserve to be protected,” he said. “They want more cops, not less cops. It’s going to take all New Yorkers driving it, and I believe we can get it done.
