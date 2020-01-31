NYPD taps Beltran for Queens South

The NYPD has named a 34-year department veteran as the new commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens South.

Assistant Chief Ruben Beltran, who began his career with the city’s Housing Police before the merger in 1995, will take over for newly promoted Chief David Barerre, who received a third star with his promotion to head of the Housing Bureau. Beltran was serving as commander of the NYPD’s School Safety Division.

“We keep 1.3 million city school children safe,” he said.

The moves became official on Jan. 22, six years to the day that Barerre was named to head Queens South.

“I’m leaving some terrific people,” Barerre told the Chronicle, “and some terrific police officers.”

Beltran is a native of Brooklyn.

“But my family moved to Richmond Hill when I was 5,” he said in an interview with the Chronicle on Monday. “It’s the borough where I grew up, the borough where I raised my daughters.”

Beltran attended JHS 226, the Virgil I. Grissom School, and Hillcrest High School. He also served as a member of the Youth Advisory Board for Community Board 9.

“I know where the traffic lights are,” Beltran said. “I know where the shortcuts are. I know the issues facing the neighborhoods.”

His first post with the old Housing Police Department was in what now is Public Service Area 3 in Brooklyn.

Prior to leading School Safety, Beltran was the commanding officer of the Department’s Information Technology Bureau. He also served as commander of the 115th Precinct, headquartered in Jackson Heights, from 2002 to 2004. Patrol Borough Queens South includes the 100th, 101st, 102nd, 103rd, 105th, 106th, 107th and 113th precincts.