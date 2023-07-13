The NYPD is proposing a number of changes including a rigorous and expensive permitting process for the use of drones outside of areas presently allowed by the city Department of Parks and Recreation.
The department hosted a public hearing on the matter on July 7 at 1 Police Plaza. The recommendations, filling nearly seven pages, can be viewed the NYPD’s website at on.nyc.gov/44mV0dJ.
The NYPD said in a statement that the combination of the region’s three major airports, numerous skyscrapers, dense population and other factors require a careful assessment of drone policies.
“These attributes create hazards that are not present in most jurisdictions, significantly complicating the use of drones in the city,” police said. “As drones have been increasingly used to film stunning cinematic videos, support first responder rescue efforts, aid in research projects, and conduct surveys, it is clear that the City must balance the ever present safety and privacy concerns inherent in widespread drone use against the important gains that may result from this new technology.”
The changes would apply to all private, commercial and other drone uses outside of areas expressly allowed by the city Department of Parks and Recreation. Flushing Meadows Corona Park and Forest Park are the only two locations in Queens where one may legally operate drones without a permit.
The NYPD declined to respond to specific questions about the proposal, including time lines for a decision and implementation; replying to an email only with a link to the original meeting notice.
All city rules present and proposed require compliance with existing regulations of the Federal Aviation Administration.
Among the NYPD proposals are the need to submit a permit application at least 30 days in advance with the time and location of takeoffs and landings; a nonrefundable $150 permit fee; and all required paperwork including federal registration and proof of insurance.
Penalties would be $250 for a first offense, $500 for a second and $1,000 for a third or subsequent offense within a one-year period.
Drone technology, operation and certification courses have long been a part of the curriculum at Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology in East Elmhurst.
Located literally across the street — or the Grand Central Parkway — from LaGuardia Airport, school officials said in a July 7 press release that they are well aware of the public safety issues involved.
But Vaughn President Sharon DeVivo also said any changes need to include some sort of exemption for students in the field, much like the one allowing student filmmakers to shoot movies on the streets.
“The biggest challenge is where to allow these students to practice their training within the confines of New York City with only incredibly small pockets of land available,” DeVivo said. “By not having an exception for students who are piloting drones, New York City will continue to limit an incredible career path for students in the flight, manufacturing and managing of safe drone operations.”
She has no problem with requiring student permits, but would like them granted permission based on the institution they attend, and provided that the institution also ensures permission.
