The NYPD’s Community Affairs Bureau is going all out this summer to reach out to the community.
On Wednesday, July 12, the bureau will team up with the NYPD’s Patrol Borough Queens South to host the 33rd Harmony Picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Baisley Pond Park, at the intersection of 150th Street and North Conduit Avenue.
There will be free food, fun events, contests and entertainment.
If interested in learning more, call (718) 969-7472 or (718) 969-7475.
On July 13, the bureau will host a second event at Baisley Pond Park near a different entrance across the street from August Martin High School, which is located at 156-10 Baisley Blvd.
Parents and children can enjoy Camping in the Park festivities, which includes games, music and food, from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.
To learn more about camping at Baisley Park, call (917) 353-0149, (917) 514-1831, (929) 256-0125, (347) 290-5550 or (347) 992-8995.
A second camping event will be held in the Bronx at Soundview Park on July 20 and a third at Bayswater Park in Far Rockaway on Aug. 20.
The bureau will also provide beach safety tips and water-rescue training for children and adults at Beach 108th Street and Shorefront Parkway in Far Rockaway on July 25 at 11 a.m.
To request more information call (646) 246-8292 or (917) 327-7510.
