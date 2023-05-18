Mayor Adams signed a bill last Thursday that will require members of the NYPD to receive training on how to both recognize and interact with people with autism spectrum disorder.
Adams said the legislation will help ensure the NYPD continues to serve all communities across the city fairly and equitably.
“Equipping ‘New York’s Finest’ with the tools to better interact with people with autism spectrum disorder is critical to advancing safety and justice for all New Yorkers,” Adams said in a statement on May 11.
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell shared the mayor’s sentiments.
“The women and men of the New York City Police Department are fully dedicated to our mission of enhancing public safety by meeting the needs of everyone we serve,” Sewell said in a statement. “This new training will inform and educate our officers about the expression of autism spectrum disorder.”
Officers are to obtain a practical understanding of the disorder, develop interpersonal skills to safely respond to emergencies involving someone with ASD and learn interview and investigative techniques to utilize in cases involving individuals with the condition effective immediately, according to Intro. 273-B.
Councilwoman Mercedes Narcisse (D-Brooklyn), the lead sponsor of the bill, said that police interactions with New Yorkers with ASD are inevitable.
“New Yorkers with ASD have unique needs, and at times, their behavior and mannerisms can be misinterpreted as an act of aggression or noncompliance,” Narcisse said in a statement. “This new law will fully train our police officers on how best to approach and engage with people on the autism spectrum.”
Ron Colavito, president and CEO of New York Families for Autistic Children, based in Howard Beach, told the Queens Chronicle that he was thankful for the work that Narcisse did to bring the bill forward and to Adams for signing it into law.
“Promoting understanding and the safety of adults and children with ASD is at the heart of this law and our work at NYFAC,” Colavito said via email. “It is critical to creating healthy, inclusive communities ... we are willing and eager to partner with the dedicated members of the NYPD to realize its goals of equity and respect.”
NYFAC is located at 164-14 Cross Bay Blvd. and can also be reached at nyfac.org.
Ngozeka Onwualu, a former correction officer and a secretary for the Rosedale Lions Club, which held a virtual autism symposium last month, said that she fully supports the initiative and that all law enforcement agencies serving the greater New York City area, the state and country should be required to receive ASD training to have better interactions with this population.
“I think it is wonderful,” Onwualu told the Chronicle. “We should all be trained to deal with this particular group. People with autism are beautiful and we have to be more tolerable. This makes sense to roll out and we need to be more sensitive and empower ourselves to be more amicable to this population. I’m all for it.”
Onwualu plans to arm all members of the Rosedale Lions Club and her community with the same knowledge so that they too can have positive interactions with people with ASD.
Esti Perl, an intake coordinator and parent advocate at Achievement Behavior Care, an organization that provides therapies for people with ASD and similar syndromes, said that the step the city is taking is necessary to help those on the spectrum.
“Oftentimes, officers can take a specific individual’s behavior as flouting the law or noncompliance,” said Perl, who has a nonverbal child on the spectrum. “People on the spectrum have difficulty regulating their response. The officers need to understand that they need to interact with them on another level and give them space and understand that they have sensory processing disorders.”
Training to interact with people on the spectrum is a vital component of proper law enforcement, Perl added.
Achievement Behavior Care is located at 69-30 Groton St. in Forest Hills and can also be reached at info.abcachieve.com.
Sherry Algredo, the chairwoman of Community Board 9 and the mother of son with ASD, said the measure is a step in the right direction.
“I think it is amazing and it means that people are paying attention to people with special needs,” Algredo told the Queens Chronicle. “We are moving in the right direction where people are actually thinking about the growing number of special needs people in our community on a daily basis.”
Algredo’s son, 19, is low functioning and because he is no longer a minor she had to get guardianship of him.
“He has autism on a high level,” Algredo said. “It took me eight months to get guardianship of him. He turned 18 on Jan. 11 last year and I didn’t get guardianship until Feb. 8.”
That nearly monthlong gap between her son being considered an adult and her getting guardianship left her terrified.
“I was scared about something happening with the cops because I would not be able to advocate for my son,” she said.
Algredo is happy to learn that officers will have to be trained to identify and interact with people with ASD, but she believes more needs to be done in terms of accommodating individuals like her son on a day-to-day basis.
“While I applaud this bill, this is not enough,” the chairwoman said. “We have written a letter from our community board to the mayor asking him to sign a law that was passed two years ago for cameras on yellow school buses ... The mayor has to make a decision, especially on the mini-school buses that carry special needs kids. The governor signed the bill, but it is up to different mayors to sign on to put up the funding.”
Local Law 10, which would affix cameras to school buses and result in fines for drivers who speed past them when a stop arm is out, was adopted as a City Charter rule on Jan. 9, 2022, but was returned unsigned the following day by the Mayor’s Office, according to council.nyc.gov.
The Mayor’s Office was not available to respond about Local Law 10.
