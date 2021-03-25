The NYPD has released body camera footage from three officers who were at the scene in Jamaica on Jan. 24 when a cop from the 102nd Precinct shot and wounded a man who was a passenger in a car that was reported stolen.
Officer Christopher Harris fired one shot from his service weapon after the driver of the car, Peter James, 21, allegedly backed the stolen Acura into two police vehicles in the vicinity of 97th Avenue and Allendale Street in Jamaica, within the 103rd Precinct.
Officers had boxed James in after he allegedly led them on a five-block chase.
The bullet wounded Jerold Werts, 28, who was sitting in the passenger seat, striking him in the chest.
Harris’ body camera was not activated at the time of the shooting. The camera of Officer Selena Rodriguez was activated during the shooting. The cameras of Officers Whenderson Paul and Michael Worrell captured video but not audio during the actual shooting, as it took place during the 60-second buffer that is automatically saved before cameras are activated.
All the officers were in uniform and in marked vehicles.
The body camera footage is included in an NYPD video that is available on YouTube at bit.ly/2PqzwLl. The video, which runs for 10:20, contains graphic footage and language. Discretion should be exercised before viewing it or allowing children to view it.
There also is an introduction by Sgt. Carlos Nieves of the NYPD’s Public Information Division. Nieves said the NYPD’s Force Investigation Division is investigating the case, along with prosecutors. Both probes, he said, are required when an officer discharges his or her weapon, or when there is a death or serious injury connected with police actions.
The incident leading up to the shooting took place at The Nest restaurant at 125-17 101 Ave. in Richmond Hill at about 9:35 p.m. when police received a 911 call saying three men were fighting inside and “wrecking the restaurant.”
When the officers responded they were told by a man that his 2004 Acura had just been stolen. They were able to track the vehicle into Jamaica across the border with the 103rd Precinct and found it in the vicinity of Allendale Street and 102nd Avenue.
When they activated their lights and attempted to stop the Acura, James allegedly fled, driving to the intersection of Allendale and 97th Avenue before officers were able to box him in. Police said he then accelerated back and forth, striking two cars, when Harris fired one shot.
All three videos begin their 60-second buffers while officers are in their cars during the pursuit. In Rodriguez’s video, the sound of the shot is captured an instant after her audio kicked in. Her video footage, approaching from the right rear of the Acura, shows damage to a police van that had been hit. All the videos record multiple officers with their guns drawn ordering the men from the vehicle.
Werts emerges slowly, going instantly to his knees and unable to raise his right hand as ordered
“I’m shot.” He then is placed face down.
Paul’s video, as he exits his car to the Acura’s left with his weapon drawn, appears to show James putting the car in reverse and striking a van as an officer runs from the area of impact before the audio is activated. As the car pulls back then forward the glass on the right side of the windshield now appears to have been shattered.
Paul repeatedly orders James to get out of the car, though James said he did not want to lower his hands to unbuckle his seatbelt. An officer eventually unbuckles him before he is taken out of the car.
Worrell’s video is partially obscured at times by his arms as he extends his sidearm and repeatedly orders James to get out of the car and keep his hands visible.
Police said James and Werts have been indicted for third- and fourth-degree grand larceny and third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. James also has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.