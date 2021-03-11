“Oh, he’s coming back in ...”
The woman’s outcry, captured on the body cameras of NYPD Officers Christopher Wells and Joseph Murphy last Nov. 24, gave the officers about one-second’s warning as Rondell Goppy burst through the front door of a house on 179th Street and opened fire on the officers in close quarters with a pair of licensed handguns.
The NYPD last Friday released the body camera videos, along with an exterior home security video showing Goppy storming up the front walk of the house with both guns drawn as the two domestic violence officers from the 105th Precinct were escorting the unidentified woman, who had filed multiple complaints against Goppy.
Both officers, wounded and firing from the floor of the home, struck Goppy multiple times, killing him.
The gunfire lasted less than eight seconds. The woman whom the officers were protecting was unharmed.
Murphy, shot in both hands, and Wells, sustaining a broken femur, were released from Jamaica Hospital Medical Center two days later, in time for Thanksgiving.
The body camera footage is preceded by an introduction featuring Sgt. Carlos Nieves of the NYPD’s Public Information Division.
Nieves explains that the NYPD’s Force Investigation Division is working on the case along with prosecutors. He says such investigations are required when officers are involved in shootings or when there is a death in connection with police actions.
Goppy fired 11 shots. Wells fired nine times and Murphy 15.
“Our understanding of the incident may change as the evidence is collected, analyzed and reviewed,” Nieves said.
The final results will be presented to the Use of Force Review Board to determine if the shooting was “justified and within department guidelines.”
The entire NYPD release can be viewed online at bit.ly/2MZk1JH. The images shown during the gunfight are graphic and potentially disturbing, and caution is urged before viewing or permitting children to view them.
Each officer’s video begins with a 60-second buffer during which time no sound is heard. The cameras automatically keep the first 60 seconds of video prior to activation. They are outside the woman’s home. Wells can be heard telling the woman, whose face is obscured, that they have activated their body cameras.
The day before, she had filed a complaint against Goppy, who was a peace officer with the City University of New York system, at the 105th Precinct station house in Queens Village. She came back on the 24th, at which time Wells and Murphy went back to her house with her.
Murphy, while they are still outside, was the first to notice exterior security cameras, which the woman said Goppy could access remotely.
Wells is explaining her rights in the situation.
“Just call 911 and he’ll be arrested ...” he said. “Do you feel safe here? Do you want to go to a women’s shelter?”
Both officers told her she has the right to change the locks.
“I would highly recommend that,” Wells said. Murphy suggests that she disconnect the remote-access cameras “just so he can’t see what’s going on here.”
As she goes to unlock the front door, Wells said they would go inside “just to make sure you’re safe and he’s not here.”
The woman goes upstairs and said Goppy will be coming back, as all his belongings are still in the home.
Murphy can be seen conducting a room-by-room check of the first floor for any signs of trouble.
Then the discussion turns to a gun she already had told police Goppy had. She did not know if the gun was in the house and could not access a gun safe upstairs.
Then Wells asks a question that spoke volumes.
“You haven’t seen the firearm in this house since he got it back?”
“No.”
Wells asks if she wants to go to her sister’s home, saying they’ll wait while she packs some things. Murphy does the same as she asks about possibly changing the locks that day.
“Well, where does your sister live?” Wells asks.
“Oh, he’s coming back in ...”
