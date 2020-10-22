The NYPD this month launched a series of public meetings aimed at gathering public input on its efforts to make the department more fair and transparent.
Commissioner Dermot Shea led the delegation Monday night at the Greater Allen AME Cathedral in Jamaica. Capacity was limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the meeting was streamed on Zoom and Facebook.
Chief of Collaborative Policing Juanita Holmes opened the program by saying the precision policing initiative has led to progress in community engagement by targeting the very few people who are responsible for the bulk of crime in the city. But Holmes, Shea and others said the department knows it still has room for improvement.
“In order to make changes, we need your recommendations,” Holmes said.
“We are absolutely willing to reinvent the department,” Shea said. “We wouldn’t be here if we were not.”
Holmes and Assistant Chief Matthew Pontillo made a brief presentation on where the department has been focusing its efforts on community outreach. Then Ayanna Behin, manager of training and business development at the New York Peace Institute, and Jennifer Jones Austin, CEO and executive director of the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies, moderated a nearly 90-minute session of questions and answers from participants followed by community discussion.
Assistant Chief Ruben Beltran, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens South, also was among the speakers.
In response to questions about officer training, Pontillo said the NYPD has long recognized that it cannot stop once an officer walks out the doors of the Police Academy.
“Use of force does not come easy, but, unfortunately, sometimes it is necessary,” Pontillo said. “We look to make it as infrequent as possible.”
Using an example of a four-day training course on implicit bias, Pontillo said training is key, “but a really skilled police officer must continue to be refreshed in training. It has to be an ongoing effort, career-long professional development ... Skills are perishable.”
He said while in the past officers could have as little as three hours of training per year, most officers today have 10 or more.
He also reminded the audience that use-of-force policies were revamped in 2016, and that data is now available online.
Shea and audience members alike brought up the “blue wall of silence” used to describe police officers either protecting bad behavior of fellow officers or just not rocking the boat.
Shea acknowledged that there is a need in some ways to change the culture.
“It’s incumbent on all of us in the law enforcement profession to speak up and that we hold people accountable,” he said. “We want that officer who is stepping in and saying ‘That’s enough.’”
But he also pointed to the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau, made up of officers who investigate major breaches of conduct.
“In the majority of cases they receive, the complaints come from other officers,” he said.
Speaking earlier on the point of accountability, Pontillo said the NYPD’s body camera program is the largest anywhere.
Erica Ford, founder of Life Camp, expressed serious doubts. Among her organization’s efforts are those that see volunteers go out into neighborhoods in the Jamaica region in the immediate aftermath of shootings to help keep the peace.
Ford says she has heard promises before.
“These issues are brought onto us day after day, with people harassed and brutalized for years under many commissioners,” Ford said. “People are arrested over and over again by people who do not live in the areas that are being discriminated upon.”
Ford believes more misconduct should be punished by firing officers.
“Crisis intervention is the first step in real reform,” she said.
Kevin Livingston, a youth advocate and founder of 100 Suits for 100 Men, questioned why more youths were not on hand Monday, though Shea pointed out first that the event was limited by capacity, and that this would not be the only opportunity for young residents or anyone else to participate in the outreach effort.
Those seeking more information or looking to RSVP for future meetings can go to https://www1.nyc.gov/site/nypd/about/about-nypd/reformcollaborative.page.
