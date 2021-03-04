A 25-year-old man was shot to death in Glendale early last Friday morning, police said.
At approximately 12:46 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot at the intersection of Woodhaven Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue. Officers saw the victim inside a silver Chevy Malibu, with a gunshot wound to the chest. The vehicle had crashed into a traffic pole.
EMS responded to the location and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. A witness said EMTs administered chest compressions to the shooting victim as they wheeled him into the ambulance.
The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing. The identity of the deceased was withheld pending proper family notification.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
Ruth Montesa contributed to this story.
