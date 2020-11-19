A cadre of officers within the NYPD began working this past summer on plans to get Thanksgiving turkeys to needy residents at two locations in Harlem and the Rockaways. Chief Jeffrey Maddrey of the NYPD’s Community Affairs Bureau wasn’t having it.
“Chief Maddrey wanted to make this a big thing,” said Deputy Inspector Victoria Perry, former commander of the 104th Precinct, in a conference call on Wednesday. “He wanted to do it citywide.”
And all this week Community Affairs and the NYPD’s Detectives’ Endowment Association has been teaming with Stop&Shop, the New York Giants and the Far Rockaway Colts football program to donate more than 2,000 turkeys to the needy over the five boroughs.
“Our original goal was to give away 500 turkeys,” said Det. Patrick Blanc, who said they originally teamed up for a smaller-scale proposal. As their plans grew it was decided to work with tenants’ associations in public housing projects.
“They would be able to assist us identify who might be in need of a turkey so this giveaway could give them a better day.”
On Wednesday the effort in Queens was focused on the Astoria Houses, the Ravenswood Houses in Long Island City and the South Jamaica Houses. On Friday, Nov. 20 they will be in the Rockaways.
Stefanie Shuman, communications manager for Stop&Shop in New York City, said the NYPD first approached them through their Rockaway store when it was going to be a local issue; and that they were happy to help when the project grew.
“We’ve donated $20,000 in gift cards so people in need of a turkey can get one,” she said. Tara Beoinsky, community relations coordinator for the Giants, said helping the Colts in particular appealed to the club.
“Their program uses football to help with things like education and the community,” she said. “It was something we wanted to be a part of.”
Blanc said he grew up in a low-income household.
“I never want someone else to go through what I did,” he said. “Denzel Washington says whoever you lift up is someone you make better.”
