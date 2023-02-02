The second annual benefit fundraiser between the men’s volleyball teams of the NYPD and FDNY will take place starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Maspeth High School.
The game will be dedicated to first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2022, including NYPD Dets. Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera, Firefighters Jesse Gerhard, Timothy Klein and William Moon and EMS Lt. Alison Russo-Elling.
A potion of the proceeds will be donated to the PBA and FDNY Widows and Children’s Fund.
New York’s Finest won last year’s inaugural contest, which originally was set up to compete for a trophy and bragging rights. It became a memorial fundraiser for Mora’s and Rivera’s families shortly after they were murdered in January 2021 while responding to a domestic disturbance in Harlem.
The event also will feature music, food and raffles. Maspeth High School is located at 54-40 74 St. The doors open at 2 p.m. with a ceremony beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and are available by calling Malcolm at (347) 777-7834 or Dave at (178) 757-6519; or online at nypdvsfdny-volleyballgame.eventbrite.com.
