The NYPD’s Community Affairs Bureau and its Scuba Team will host a pair of beach safety presentations for children, youths and adults from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19 and Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Far Rockaway.
The groups will meet at Beach 9th Street and Seagirt Boulevard. The talks will focus on beach safety tips and water rescue awareness training. Refreshments will be served.
Neither children nor adults will enter the water during the presentations.
The talks come in the wake of recent deaths of swimmers in the city.
Ryan Wong and Daniel Persaud, both 13 years old, died last month as they were playing with friends on a sand bar in the water near Spring Creek Park when a wave came and swept the two away.
Sponsors of the talks include the office of Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park), the New York City Police Foundation and the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation.
Further information may be obtained by contacting Det. Duhaney at (646-246-8292, or Det. Barry at (929) 343-9429.
