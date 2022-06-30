Mayor Adams and the NYPD have a clear message for the city’s motorbike and ATV users: Power down your engines.
The NYPD announced its plan to rid the streets of motorized bikes and ATVs through a series of seizings and crushings, along with focused patrolling in areas where their usage is most prevalent. The goal, says the Police Department, is “removing these vehicles off the city’s streets — and ensuring they stay off.”
The city’s effort was the subject of a viral video last week, when a clip of a bulldozer crushing a line of motorbikes circled the web. Police said to expect more “crushings” throughout the summer.
The NYPD says it has 588 motorbikes ready for crushing, and seized a total of 1,921 motorized vehicles between the start of the year and June 16.
“For years, these dirt bikes have zipped through the streets, not only pestering New Yorkers, but breaking laws and endangering lives,” Mayor Adams said in an NYPD statement. “But thanks to the community members who reported these illegal bikes, and the strong response by the NYPD, we are removing these illegal vehicles from the streets in record numbers.”
To track down the vehicles, the city will assign borough patrol officers to map out motorbike routes and field intelligence officers to scope out storage and meeting spots. Traffic safety and youth coordination officers will be used to educate the public on the dangers of the vehicles.
