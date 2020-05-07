The NYPD and the 105th Precinct paid tribute to Det. Brian Moore Monday on the fifth anniversary of his death in the line of duty.
Moore, 25, was in an unmarked car on 104th Road near 212th Street in Queens Village as a member of the precinct’s elite anti-crime unit on May 2, 2015 when he and his partner, Erik Jansen, approached a man they believed had a gun. The man turned and opened fire on the cops, striking Moore twice.
The decorated officer, who had been with the NYPD for four years, died two days later at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. Jansen was not hit.
Monday’s ceremony was smaller than in the past because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Whereas previous years’ commemorations included Moore’s family, then-NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill and an honor guard, this year’s ceremony had members of the precinct drive in a caravan past the spot on 104th Road where Moore was shot, a site that had new floral bouquets added to the ones neighborhood residents often add to and maintain throughout the year in Moore’s memory.
Officer Makiah Brown of the NYPD’s Community Affairs Bureau sang the Mariah Carey standard “Hero” as marked and unmarked vehicles drove past the site, in a procession lasting for several minutes.
The motorcade passed FDNY firefighters from Engine Co. 304 and Ladder Co. 162 who had come from their station house on 97th Avenue in Queens Village.
Further ceremonies would take place later at the 105th Precinct station house on 222nd Street in Queens Village.
Moore, who was promoted posthumously to detective by then-Commissioner Bill Bratton, was the son of retired NYPD Sgt. Raymond Moore. He is the fourth officer in the 105th Precinct to lose his life in the line of duty, and the first since 1938 when Patrolmen Clarence Clark and Victor Cooper were killed in a car accident on Farmers Boulevard while responding to a call.
Patrolman Howard Barrows was killed in 1930 when he was struck by a car while directing traffic at the intersection of Merrick Road and Springfield Boulevard in St. Albans.
Moore’s killer was convicted in 2017. He is serving life in prison with no possibility of parole for Moore’s murder plus a consecutive 55-year sentence for the attempted murder of Jansen and a weapons conviction.
Jansen now works for the Suffolk County Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.