Following the tragic earthquakes that killed tens of thousands of people in Turkey and Syria last week, efforts in the United States to donate supplies to the stricken region got underway fast.
Outside the Turkish Consulate in Manhattan last Friday, volunteers were busy collecting, boxing and preparing for transport all kinds of necessary goods.
Queens residents including Steve and Rosanna Fisher, family members Maxine Fisher and Maria Balog and neighbor Nilufer Akkas’ family of Middle Village were among the many contributing clothing and money toward the assistance effort.
At this point, Akkas later told Fisher, the need for supplies has been taken care of, but monetary contributions are still welcome. Organizations accepting them include Ataturk’s Heritage, AFAD (a Turkish government agency at en.afad.gov.tr), Ahbab.org and the Turkish Cultural Center of New York. Any checks should say “earthquake in Turkey” in the memo
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
