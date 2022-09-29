The New York City Housing Authority is planning a pilot program to make the streets a little cleaner by putting residents’ garbage in large, enclosed containers, Streetsblog reported Tuesday.
NYCHA on Sept. 23 issued a request for proposals for “mechanically collected waste equipment and support services.”
The plan, called “Clean Curbs for All,” will move the agency closer to its goal of getting its properties “visibly clean and free of pests by 2025,” according to Streetsblog, a nonprofit news service dedicated to transportation advocacy.
The RFP says NYCHA believes that using sealed, hoist-lifted containers for refuse would “significantly reduce the amount of curbside trash and recyclables, eliminate opportunities for pests to access the garbage, and significantly reduce the amount of time NYCHA staff must devote to moving trash among the Developments, freeing up time for other job functions,” Streetsblog reported.
It quoted a Sanitation Department spokesperson as saying his agency looks forward to working with NYCHA on the project.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
