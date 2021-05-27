Queens Village resident Serena Yang was one of four finalists for the 2021 National Youth Poet Laureate position.
“This year’s finalists offered beautiful poems around painful and ugly issues, police brutality, hate crimes, suicide, but they also provide profoundly joyful verses on survival,” said NYPL Program Founder Michael Cirelli.
Amanda Gorman, the 2017 inaugural winner, delivered this year’s presidential inauguration poem “The Hill We Climb.”
“I was not expecting to become the New York City Youth Poet Laureate,” said Yang, 19, who also holds the title for the Northeast region of the U.S. “It was completely out of left field.”
The event streamed at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on March 20th, and although Yang didn’t win the position, the poet has made lifelong friendships with Faye Harrison (Midwest), Alora Young (South) and the winner, Alexandra Huynh (West).
“I’m happy for Alex, she’s not only a brilliant poet but also a friend I love very much. I think she’s going to step into her position with so much grace and intelligence,” said Yang. “They have become all good friends. We think of ourselves as a collective now.”
Despite not winning the prestigious title, Yang plans on using her platform as a finalist to shed light on her activist work, which goes hand-in-hand with her poetry.
“This has given me the ability to connect to other people,” said Yang. “Not just my peers, but elders in the community and little kids.”
In 2020, she learned she was the NYC Youth Poet Laureate and earlier in 2018 she participated in her first youth poetry slam as a fellow for Urban Word NYC, a literary arts and civic engagement organization.
“I went straight into the deep end,” said Yang about the poetry slam. “Without Urban Word, or without those experiences in spoken word, I would not be a poet today. The environment completely changed my view of poetry and writing in general.”
Urban Word NYC Interim Executive Director Shanelle Gabriel is proud of Yang.
“Serena is an incredible poet and has been a part of the Urban Word community for several years,” said Gabriel. “We’ve come to know her through participating in workshops and fellowships, and she is always looking for new ways to grow as a writer and dedicated community member.”
Yang is a member of the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum, a community-based nonprofit.
“They do organizing around immigrant justice, reproductive justice and economic justice,” said Yang. “Currently, we are trying to get the HEAL Act passed.”
The Healthy Environment for All Act, which was reintroduced to Congress two weeks ago, would eliminate wait times that immigrants have to access healthcare insurance, according to NAPAWF.
Yang is an immigrant from Singapore, whose parents were originally from Shanghai and Hubei, China, and understands the need to help fellow immigrant communities.
The poet is also a part of the WOW Project, a grassroots arts and cultural organization working to prevent the gentrification of Chinatown.
“It is a resistance through art program,” said Yang, who is helping artist Jesse X. Snow on the project. “I was painting a mural in Chinatown and I might be doing a poem for the opening of the mural.”
The mural is of an Asian youth and Asian elder, according to Yang.
“It says, ‘In the future our Asian community will be safe,’” said Yang. “It’s a response to the physical instances of anti-Asian violence.”
Even though the anti-Asian attacks and quarantining during Covid-19 were not the most ideal circumstances to write under, Yang’s piece, “Rage (Woman),” was one of the poems that she read to the NYPL. She wrote it after six Asian women were murdered in Atlanta on March 24.
“I hold your hand and feel your rage pass through me,” read Yang to the Queens Chronicle. “Sister. I don’t want to talk about who hates us, or why we must be afraid. I want to ask you: who do you love?”
