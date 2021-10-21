New York City is making moves toward sustainable infrastructure, and electric vehicles may be one of the largest components in turning the city green.
Dozens of elected officials visited the Greater New York Automotive Dealers Association in Whitestone Oct. 19 to learn more about electric and hybrid cars and how they can mitigate the city’s carbon footprint.
“We look at what’s going on in our environment: These 100-year storms are becoming annual,” said Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx). “So, everything we can do to limit the carbon emissions going into our atmosphere is a great thing for us to do for our future generations.”
Heastie reflected on his pre-Assembly time as an adjunct professor at Monroe College, where he taught a business ethics course. He said that promoting electric vehicles is a prime example of corporate social economic responsibility.
The transition from fossil-fueled vehicles to those powered by electricity would be no easy feat and would present huge infrastructure challenges, but GNYADA President Mark Schienberg said it would create new opportunities for high-tech jobs, pollution reduction, infrastructure investment and retraining.
Last month, the mayor announced a $75 million plan to invest in a green municipal fleet of vehicles. It will include 300 electric vehicles, 275 fast vehicle chargers, 11 solar charging carports, three electric buses to replace diesel models, 78 electric ambulances and more.
Heastie is walking the walk himself: He owns a BMW hybrid car. He put a juice box in his garage so he can recharge and rely less on gas for power.
The Assembly speaker said the next step for the city is to ensure that charging stations are readily available for those who are willing to swap their gas-powered cars for electric ones.
“If we’re asking everyone to make the personal investment and we’re asking the corporations and the dealers to make the business investment, we got to have the infrastructure to charge up these cars,” said Heastie.
State DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder said that the Charge NY initiative to get more electric cars and trucks on the road is still on track to get 10,000 more charging stations available before the end of the year.
Another battle is making electric vehicles financially available to the average citizen. GNYADA displayed several vehicles at the event to showcase the price ranges, which can fall as low as $32,000, of those on the market today.
Linda Lee, the Democratic nominee for City Council District 23 in northern Queens, pointed out that ensuring there is enough electricity in the city grid to support thousands of EVs is a major component of the green transition. She plans on crafting partnerships with ConEd and other municipalities to put in powerful stations if she should win the upcoming election.
“I’m hoping we can find resources to possibly put in more charging stations, because I know that is one of the worries people have into making the full jump into EVs,” Lee told the Chronicle, adding that she recently sold her hybrid Prius in anticipation of buying an electric vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.