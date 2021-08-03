NYC to require proof of vaccine for restaurants, gyms and entertainment

Mayor de Blasio announced Tuesday morning that New York City will require proof of vaccination for workers and customers at restaurants, gyms and other indoor performance and entertainment spaces.
The program, named the “Key to NYC Pass,” will intensify the city’s efforts to stem the recent uptick in Covid cases driven by the Delta variant. It will launch in mid-August, but inspections and enforcement will not begin until Sept. 13.
“The goal is that this is the time — if we’re going to stop the Delta variant — the time is now. That means getting vaccinated right now,” de Blasio said in a Tuesday press event.
The model is similar to vaccine mandates that France and other European countries have issued over the past month but is believed by de Blasio to be the first of its kind in the United States.
The final details of the policy will be revealed mid-August, but the mayor said on Tuesday proof will consist of either the state’s “Excelsior Pass,” the city’s new vaccine pass or the Centers for Disease Control’s vaccine card.
The new initiative is the latest effort to ramp up restrictions and vaccine requirements over the past several weeks. In late July the mayor required that all public health system employees get the jab or receive a weekly coronavirus test, and yesterday he announced that all new city hires must be vaccinated. He also urged all New Yorkers, vaccinated or not, to wear masks indoors, but stopped short of making that a mandate.
