NYC to mandate vaccination or weekly Covid test for city workers

Mayor de Blasio announced Monday that the city will expand its vaccination ultimatum to the entire municipal workforce — more than 300,000 municipal employees, including the Department of Education, the Fire Department and the NYPD.
Last week, the mayor announced that city healthcare workers will be required to show proof of vaccination or undergo weekly Covid testing. Now he’s expanding on that model. On Sept. 13, the first full day of public school, the entire city workforce will have the same requirement.
“In September everything is going to come together. September is the pivot point of the recovery,” he said at his Monday press event. “September is when it will all happen.”
For 45,000 city staffers who work in residential and congregate care settings, the deadline will come earlier on Aug. 16.
The new mandate comes at a decisive moment in the city’s recovery, with the Delta variant on the rise, and city school reopenings only a month and a half away. Along with the announcement, the mayor introduced a new technological tool, the NYC Covid Safe App, that will help its workforce, and all other city residents, demonstrate that they have either been vaccinated or recently tested.
According to city data, about 54 percent of all New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated to date, but the speed of inoculations has slowed in recent months, and the number of daily cases have spiked since early July.
The mayor added that beyond the September deadline, he would be taking other measures to encourage city employees to get vaccinated in the short term. As of Aug. 2, all unvaccinated city government employees must wear a mask while on the job.
“We’ll have to be very tough if a city employee is not wearing a mask,” de Blasio said at his press event.
Asked about the legal grounding for the announcement, de Blasio explained that it’s the city’s right as an employer to require vaccination from its employees in the interest of health and safety. If employees refuse to comply, they will be put on leave without pay, according to Renee Campione, commissioner of the Office of Labor Relations.
“Vaccinating city staff, employees, frontline workers, is prudent. It’s important. It’s ethical. Not only will it save lives, but it will help all of us,” said Arthur Caplan, head of the New York University Langone Medical Center’s bioethics division. He added that the city is on solid legal ground.
It remains unclear whether the city’s unions will agree with the new mandate. De Blasio appeared at his press event without any union leaders, and said that city officials have not yet spoken with all of the affected municipal unions. The unions will have a right to negotiate about the safety and impact of the decision, added Campione.
