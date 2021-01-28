For at least the next three weeks, New York’s vaccine deliveries will increase by 16 percent, but Gov. Cuomo doesn’t think that’s good enough.
“At this rate we’re talking about months and months obviously,” he said Tuesday evening on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace.”
Earlier that day, President Biden announced plans to buy another 100 million doses from Pfizer and Moderna each so that vaccines would be available for the long term and last week’s shortfalls would be prevented — on Jan. 21, New York City canceled 23,000 dose-one appointments because it used up 97 percent of its shots before the week’s end. Cuomo blamed the federal government, specifically the Trump administration, for increasing vaccination eligibility but not production.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the new presidential administration plans to free up about 10.1 million first and follow-up shots next week and divide those by state according to population. Cuomo said the increased allocation is ensured to last for the next three weeks, as promised to him and other state governors by the CDC and Jeff Zients, the head of the president’s Covid-19 Task Force.
Cuomo said the promised increase will help vaccination centers properly and efficiently schedule appointments because they’ll be certain how many dosages will be delivered, unlike the past several weeks in which allocations were sporadic. As of Jan. 27, the state had administered 1,868,650 doses, which accounts for 93 percent of its allocation given by the federal government.
The increased allocation will translate to about 17,000 more doses each work in New York City, according to Mayor de Blasio. In order to increase the vaccine’s reach, the mayor has also been pushing for the state and federal governments to free up restrictions on who can get it. Regulations require vaccine centers to reserve shots for those who have already received their first so they can be fully vaccinated within the manufacturer’s respective recommended 21- or 28-day time line. Those second dosages should be given to those who haven’t received their first yet, de Blasio argues, because it will give them an approximately 50 percent higher resistance to Covid-19.
“Once you get that second dose, it is fully effective. So, whether you get it on your perfect second-dose day, or a day later, or a week later, or two weeks later, it does not change the effectiveness of the outcome,” the mayor said at a Jan. 27 press briefing. The CDC had said that while it would be ideal to administer shots on the exact recommended date, a little variation would not affect someone’s resistance to the virus.
“What I want to see is the next step from the federal government and State government to specifically direct localities to do that, to say we’re in a scarcity dynamic, we’re in a wartime reality ... make clear there is no penalty for using second-dose supplies that are slated for future times, getting them in play now,” de Blasio continued.
As of Jan. 27, the city had administered over 637,400 shots since mid-December. With only a handful of days left in the month, the mayor has fallen short of his goal to inoculate 1 million New Yorkers by the end of January. If the state allowed de Blasio to disperse the reserved second dosages, which total about 284,000 shots, to those who haven’t received their first, the mayor would still fall short of his goal by over 100,000 injections.
Despite de Blasio’s pressing, Cuomo said the idea is not viable, not because the vaccines would lose effectiveness, but because it would require a dramatically increased production to ensure second shots are available once the 6-week limit is up.
“You start using the second dose as a first dose, you’d have to have a dramatically increased production in the next three weeks. Otherwise, you’re going to have people coming back for their second dose and the cupboard is going to be bare,” the governor said, adding that it would be the federal government’s decision, not the state’s.
