New York City is going to require all Department of Education staff, including central office administrators and custodians as well as teachers, to have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine by Sept. 27, the mayor announced Monday.
The mandate, which adds on to the city’s requirement for all city workers to either receive the vaccine or submit to weekly testing, will impact about 148,000 DOE employees.
Though de Blasio said the city will immediately start negotiating with the school unions over the implementation of the policy, their response was mixed. The city’s teachers union, United Federation of Teachers, seemed to be on board with the premise of the mandate, but District Council 37, the city’s largest municipal workers union, declared its opposition and called into question the legal basis of the city’s move.
“Everyone in our buildings will have their first dose completed by September 27. Currently at least 63 percent of [DOE] employees are vaccinated,” said Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter at a Monday press event.
The mayor and Porter suggested that some of the unions that represent school staff still have issues surrounding the implementation of the policy, but insisted there would not be a rash of resignations as a result of the new requirement.
“I do not expect a staffing shortage. I expect our teachers to get vaccinated,” Porter said.
The chancellor added that 40,000 staff have already uploaded their proof of vaccination documents to the DOE’s online portal.
Michael Mulgrew, UFT president, suggested that the union would be working out what to do about members who cannot or do not want to comply but accepted the city’s right to enact the policy.
“While the city is asserting its legal authority to establish this mandate, there are many implementation details, including provisions for medical exceptions, that by law must be negotiated with the UFT and other unions, and if necessary, resolved by arbitration,” said Mulgrew in a statement.
The mayor said Monday the new rule will take effect regardless of union response, with arbitration if necessary.
“Either way you slice it, this mandate is going forward and this policy will be in place,” de Blasio said.
On the other hand, DC 37, which represents 125,000 members and 50,000 retirees, publicly clashed with the mayor about the inevitability of the policy.
“While we strongly encourage our members to get vaccinated, we do not believe that the City has the legal authority to change the terms and conditions of employment without bargaining. District Council 37, along with a coalition of unions that make up the Municipal Labor Committee, will file an Unfair Labor Practices complaint over the City’s failure to bargain,” wrote its executive director, Henry Garrido.
Gothamist reported that the MLC voted on Monday to take legal action that would kickstart negotiation over the details of the mandate’s implementation, but as of Tuesday, DC 37 was still drafting its labor practices complaint.
Asked about the looming legal action on NY1’s “Inside City Hall,” the mayor suggested that it had caught him by surprise.
“I understand their job is to defend the interest of their unions, but I’m confused myself because when I said this morning in the press conference, we will immediately be going to go to bargaining, I thought that was pretty clear,” he said.
With the MLC set on heading to the bargaining table. Harry Nespoli, the umbrella organization’s chairman, said in statement that any move from the city to impose the policy on its members will only end up delaying its implementation.
