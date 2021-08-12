Just who is responsible for cleaning litter and trash that has accumulated along a fence on a stretch of Union Turnpike in Kew Gardens?
Kevin O’Leary, a 40-year resident and a member of Community Board 9, doesn’t know, though he has been trying to find out since late May. But neither, apparently, do three city agencies, each of which pointed the finger at one of the others in email exchanges with the Chronicle from July 29 to Aug. 5.
Look at the eastern end of Forest Park from Union Turnpike in Kew Gardens and it is pleasing to the eye — a short green knoll slopes up from street level, its perimeter marked by lines of trees, shrubs and a rustic wooden fence.
On July 29, when O’Leary invited the Chronicle out for a look, there was a volleyball net visible in the background.
But turn your head only slightly to the right and you can see, just across Union Turnpike to the north, a fence that separates the road from the Jackie Robinson Parkway. Between the fence and the guardrail on the eastbound lanes of Union was a collection of trash and litter including empty bottles, cups and discarded food containers of just about every type as far west as the eye could see.
The Department of Sanitation, in a response received Aug. 2, told the Chronicle, “This appears to be NYC Parks property.”
The Department of Parks and Recreation response, also received on Aug. 2, said, “the area in question is actually maintained by DOT” — the Department of Transportation.
The DOT, in its own message, said, “We would refer you to the DSNY [Sanitation] as this is a local street.”
O’Leary, who has been notifying city agencies of litter problems and a sunken storm drain since late May, said his first outreach was to the staff at the CB 9 office.
“I wanted to follow protocol,” he said.
Staff got him in touch with a DSNY official who agreed to take a look, and who he said told him the trash would be addressed soon. But it was still there on July 29, and, O’Leary said, still there eight days later on Aug. 6.
“It’s a shame there’s still garbage there,” he said in a telephone interview last Friday. “It’s a gorgeous park and to have that there is such an eyesore.”
