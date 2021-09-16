New York City reopened school buildings Monday to all of its public school students for the first time since classes went remote at the outset of the pandemic.
While the landmark day revealed some logistical challenges and frustrations that school administrators will have to address in the coming weeks, many parents expressed a general sense of optimism, and data showed higher attendance than last year’s hybrid opening.
“It didn’t feel like a ton different than other first days of school that we’ve had. It was just a little bit chaotic with the lines, but it’s like that every year,” said Jean Hahn, a Rego Park fifth-grade parent and head of the Queens Parents United group.
The city Department of Education reported that attendance for the first day was 82.4 percent. That’s lower than the pre-pandemic first-day rates of 90.1 percent in 2019 and 89.5 percent in 2018, but up from last year’s remote and in-person reopening, which was 80.3 percent. By the second day, the DOE reported that attendance had increased to 84 percent.
It should be noted that admission numbers are a rough measure that didn’t include several hundred schools the first day and was calculated without a current enrollment tally, which won’t be available until the end of October.
There were reports of parents keeping their students home for the first day as a Covid precaution or as a form of protesting the lack of a remote option.
“I’m expecting it should go up over the course of the next couple weeks if they find that there are limited Covid cases and positivity rates,” said Deborah Dillingham, the Queens borough president-appointed member of the Panel for Educational Policy. “There’s a lot of movement until the beginning of October.”
Over the first two days, the DOE reported 105 Covid cases in students out of a student body of approximately a million.
As pupils, many of whom were thrilled to get back to school buildings with their peers, showed up to class, their entrance was stalled by the DOE’s malfunctioning health screening website. The sudden influx of students and teachers momentarily crashed the online portal right as many were waiting in lines to get into school.
“We tried to get on from 7:20 until 8:30. Our subway was filled with students refreshing their screens trying to get to the form,” said Forest Park parent Heather Beers-Dimitriadis.
To further complicate drop-off, parents reported that car traffic around schools was more severe than normal, likely because more parents were still wary of the bus system.
“Period one is kind of a disaster,” one Queens teacher who wished to remain anonymous, told the Chronicle.
Once inside, students discovered the social distancing protocol in the classrooms and at lunch, which varied depending on the school. At PS 174 in Rego Park students sit at tables of three at lunch and eat one at a time. At the High School of Applied Communication in Long Island City students sit in the cafeteria in rows as if they were in a classroom.
Though a majority of schools report they have no trouble abiding by the CDC’s guidance to maintain at least 3 feet of distance in classrooms, teachers and parents reported that it’s a virtual impossibility to enforce the standard at all times, and put more stake in the mask requirement and vaccine mandate for teachers to stop outbreaks.
“It’s not just the classrooms. Think about it. It’s the lining up. It’s the walking to class and the hallways,” said Dillingham.
Community Board 9 Chair Kenichi Wilson reported problems at schools like his high school daughter’s, which have suspended use of lockers to prevent students from gathering there. Problems stem from students carrying around expensive tablets in their backpacks with no place to store them, he said at a CB 9 meeting Tuesday. Students were doing laps outside during gym class carrying their backpacks because they were afraid of leaving their backpacks out of sight.
