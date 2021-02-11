Patricia Robinson’s husband worked in Giordi’s Joint, a bar on Jamaica Avenue in Woodhaven, for 30 years before they bought the business in 2018.
“It’s been a rough winter, but we’re thrilled that we’re going to be reopening Friday,” she told the Chronicle.
New York City restaurants will be able to open indoor dining at 25 percent capacity on Friday rather than waiting until Valentine’s Day on Sunday, as Cuomo had initially announced. Cuomo, who last week hinted at the move based on any progress against Covid-19 over the weekend, made it official in his Monday morning press conference.
“We were planning to open the restaurants in New York City to indoor dining on Valentine’s Day, but they’ve made the point that they’d like to open a couple of days earlier so they can prepare for Valentine’s Day,” Cuomo said.
Among the numbers touted by the governor was a new seven-day positive testing rate of 4.38 percent in the state.
Queens, at 5.61 percent, has the second-highest rate in the five boroughs.
“It’s high, but it’s coming down,” he said.
Cuomo said with Valentine’s Day expected to be a busy restaurant day, the two-day head start should help eateries do a little better. But he also said things could change back if the numbers take a turn for the worse.
“The future may change that,” Cuomo said. “If the enemy changes tactics, we have to change tactics.”
Loycent Gordon, owner of the historic Neir’s Tavern in Woodhaven, said the timing highlights what he calls a disconnect between Cuomo and the restaurant industry.
“He really needs to communicate more closely with the restaurant industry on ways to keep businesses viable and, of course, keep people safe,” Gordon said. “We’ve known from the start that indoor dining was not the source of the spreading. This is just one more thing we should have had already, one more frustration after a [Dec. 14] shutdown that never should have happened.”
Cuomo had announced last Friday that he would allow restaurants to reopen Feb. 14 at 25 percent capacity. He had ordered them shut down on Dec. 14. Most elsewhere in the state have been allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity since last summer.
“He closed [indoor gathering] down back in December when we were open at 25 percent and we’re reopening the same way,” Robinson said. She added that she was as happy for some of the bar’s longtime patrons as she is for her business.
“Some of our customers are older people,” she said. “They come here and socialize — that’s what they’s do. A lot of them couldn’t sit outside in the cold, but some of them did. A lot of them told us ‘I worked outside my whole life; we can do this.’ I’m happy for them.”
Robinson said she has heard nothing new on the 10 p.m. curfew. Cuomo’s announcement last week came on the heels of a Buffalo Supreme Court justice ruling that Albany had to immediately lift the curfew for 94 bars and restaurants in the Buffalo metropolitan region that have sued the state on the matter.
New Jersey and Connecticut already have announced a relaxing of curfews. New York State businesses lobbied unsuccessfully to have the curfew extended to midnight for this past Sunday’s Super Bowl, but Cuomo stood firm.
Robinson, like other business owners the Chronicle has spoken with, said Valentine’s Day is a good day to be open for business. But she also said Giordi’s Joint did not need an advance window to get ready.
“Why couldn’t he have just let us open Monday when he made the announcement?” she asked. “Any business would have been ready to go. If you don’t have something, you get it and have it the next day. I don’t understand what difference the extra four days made ... I’m just thrilled that we’re reopening.”
Gordon called Friday’s startup date completely arbitrary, saying the New York State Restaurant Association has been lobbying for a Thursday opening to allow restaurants to take full advantage of the weekend, when they do their most business.
Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, hailed Cuomo’s latest move in an email on Monday.
“We commend Governor Cuomo for permitting indoor dining to resume in New York City on Friday, instead of Sunday the originally scheduled date,” Rigie said. “This will allow restaurants to generate much needed revenue from the Valentine’s Day weekend business, much of which they would have lost because the holiday falls on a Sunday this year. The advanced opening and better health metrics are welcome news to the city’s decimated restaurant industry and to lovers alike.”
Melissa Fleischut, president and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association, also applauded the announcement.
“Valentine’s Day weekend is a traditional bright spot for our industry during the winter months, especially when it falls on a Sunday,” she said. “By allowing us to safely reopen and welcome couples looking to celebrate, we can play a role in helping to revive New York City’s economy.
She said the Buffalo court decision was a partial victory, but that it just added another burden to city businesses.
“We now have another patchwork system of restrictions when you also take into account later closing times in neighboring states New Jersey and Connecticut,” she said. “This all adds up to a competitive disadvantage for an industry that is barely hanging on.”
