NYC crime jumps nearly 17 percent

New York City saw a 16.9 percent increase in overall index crime in the first month of 2020 — with the highest number of incidents for January since 2014.

“That’s cause for real concern. We take it seriously, we are focused on it,” said Mayor de Blasio at the Feb. 4 announcement of January crime statistics. “We can confront it and we can overcome it because that is the history of the NYPD.”

There were 1,222 more crimes in January 2020 than in January 2019 across all five boroughs, most notably in five of the seven index crimes. According to NYPD Chief of Crime Control Strategies Michael LiPetri, the crime had begun rising throughout 2019.

“We saw rises in robbery, felony assault, burglary, and grand larceny [and auto thefts]. We saw this across the City of New York, not just centered in one borough or one patrol borough,” said LiPetri referring to the NYPD’s eight jurisdictional divisions.

Grand larceny of a motor vehicle saw the greatest increase, spiking by approximately 71 percent, or 243 vehicles. Robberies are up 36 percent, equating to 140 in the new year. Approximately 100 individuals became victims of felony assault, a result of a 14 percent increase — 43 percent were driven by domestic violence.

Over 350 individuals were victims of grand larceny in January, a 9.6 percent increase from last year. Burglaries, both residential and commercial, had become a frequent issue for every patrol borough, excluding Queens South and Staten Island.

While five index crimes rose in January, murder and rape, the remaining index crimes, decreased from last year. There were seven fewer homicides in 2020, as well as 28 fewer reports of rape. The city also saw a 23 percent decline in hate crimes, the majority of which are still driven by anti-Semitic values.

Other crimes outside of the five index categories also saw an increase, including a 8.7 percent rise in overall housing crime, 16 percent increase in homeless shelter assaults and 71 percent increase in transit crime. The city also saw the highest number of recorded shootings since 2003 with 67 incidents and 80 victims.

Despite the apparent correlation, de Blasio denies that the recently introduced bail reform laws had any impact on the rising crime, a position state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing) agrees with.

“This apparent increase is so far a short-term blip in a long trend of reduction in crime rate, and is not statistically credible for correlation to any changes in law or procedures,” Liu, who supported bail reform since its proposal, told the Chronicle in an email. “I have every expectation that our law enforcement will continue to keep our community safe.”

City Councilmember Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) shared the same opinion as Liu that it was too early to blame bail reform for rising crime.

“As the greatest big city, public safety should be one of our highest priorities,” said Adams said in an emailed response to the Chronicle. “While the spike in crime is concerning, it should not be used as a political tool to undermine the new bail laws. We should stay open to any meaningful data and analysis that would substantiate the administration’s claim attributing the increase to the new bail laws, but it is important that we do not succumb to fear mongering.”

Opinions on the effect of bail reform have divided elected officials since it was first proposed last April, with many expecting crime to skyrocket as a result.

“The increase in crime is very concerning, but many people have predicted that the permissive, radical progressive agenda in politics would cause this,” said City Councilmember Robert Holden (D-Middle Village) in am emailed response to a Chronicle question. “Career criminals are being let out of jail immediately after committing another serious crime, so of course crime is going to increase. The Governor and State legislature need to be held responsible for this fiasco that jeopardizes the safety of all New Yorkers. They must begin working to undo the harm that has already been done.”