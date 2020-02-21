‘NYC Chinatowns are open for business!’

The novel coronavirus has not yet affected the health of Queens residents, but the disease has greatly impacted Chinese-run businesses, especially in Flushing.

According to an estimate by the Flushing Chinese Business Association, the neighborhood has seen a 40 percent decrease in business since the rapidly spreading illness became a national concern, despite there being no confirmed cases in the state.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan), Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing) and various representatives from the city and state health departments, as well as Flushing business representatives, attended a Feb. 13 press conference hosted by Mayor de Blasio at the New World Mall in Flushing to encourage New Yorkers to continue patronizing Asian-American-owned small businesses.

“In hard times, New Yorkers know to stand by their neighbors. We’re in Flushing today to embrace Asian-American-owned small businesses and say to all New Yorkers: New York City’s Chinatowns are open for business!” de Blasio said at the conference.

Two days after the event, de Blasio took to twitter to respond to a New York Post story that quoted anonymous taxi and rideshare drivers discriminating against Asian riders for fear of contracting the coronavirus, with some saying they won’t accept business from Flushing residents.

“This is OUTRAGEOUS. Let me be perfectly clear: there WILL be consequences for anyone caught taking part in this kind of cruel racial profiling. To our Asian American community: your city has your back and this discrimination will NOT be tolerated,” the mayor tweeted on Feb. 15.

The story, “NYC cabbies avoiding Chinese neighborhoods over coronavirus fears,” broke Feb. 15, just two days after de Blasio’s Flushing press conference denounced using the rapidly spreading disease as an excuse for discrimination.

“Any for-hire vehicle [driver] found to be discriminating against Asians, or anybody else, should be fired, plain and simple,” said City Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing) told the Chronicle in an email. “The coronavirus, or COVID19, is colorblind. It is not a reason to discriminate against an entire population of people.”

Following de Blasio’s tweet, Taxi and Limousine Commission representative Aloysse Heredia Jarmoszuk tweeted her own response: “Not in our city. Fare refusal is illegal—we won’t stand for discrimination against our Asian American community. Fear is the enemy, not our neighbors.”

Without admitting to or denying the claims, Jarmoszuk referred riders to report ride refusals over racial concerns to 311.

“Racial profiling and exclusion has long been a problem with some of New York’s cab drivers and must be eradicated, but it remains to be seen whether recent reports of cabbie aversion to Asian Americans are more than anecdotal,” state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing) said in an email to the Chronicle.

The disease has claimed more than 2,000 lives and infected over 75,000 individuals worldwide, according to a live Feb. 19 CNN count.

Gov. Cuomo announced on Feb. 10 that there continue to be no confirmed cases in the state, though test results on one potential case in Queens remain pending. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested 23 state samples since the outbreak, 22 of which have come back negative.

“There is no reason to avoid public settings, including subways and — most of all — our city’s famous Chinese restaurants and small businesses,” said city Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot. “While it is understandable for some New Yorkers to feel concerned about the novel coronavirus situation, we cannot stand for racist and stigmatizing rhetoric, or for myths and half-truths about the virus.”

Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) warned of racism at a Jan. 31 press conference on the disease, stating that fear of its spread is not an excuse to discriminate.

“Naturally, there is much concern about coronavirus. But concern and fear about the illness is not an excuse to discriminate against Asian Americans,” Meng told the Chronicle in an email. “Any type of discrimination, regardless of the form it takes, is unacceptable, and must never be tolerated. As I have been saying, people must not panic about coronavirus. People should be vigilant and prudent but still go about their daily routines.”

The conference advised the public to take preventive steps against contracting the illness that include cleanliness and visiting physicians if one isn’t feeling well, rather than avoiding persons based on race.

“Risks of infection in New York remains low, but I am gravely concerned by the increased xenophobia against the Asian American population in our city, specifically the Chinese community,” Dr. Henry Chen, president of Somos Community Care in Manhattan. “When people play off stereotypes, it distracts from the real risks and can lead to misperception and misinformation about the source of the virus.”

Despite the low risk of contracting the infection, Cuomo stated on Feb. 10 that he expects the disease to eventually make its way to the state. In a released statement, the governor called a New York infection “inevitable” and said he would not want to set a “false precedent” by claiming the coronavirus would not come here.

The CDC and state DOH advise New Yorkers to continue safe practices as they would for any other illness, such as washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Individuals are also encouraged to avoid close contact with sick people, to clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces and to take precautions for others if one were to become ill, such as staying home if feeling unwell and covering a cough or sneeze with a tissue that should then be immediately discarded.