Projected city budget deficits for the next three fiscal years have ballooned by $5.5 billion since Feb. 16 — from $7.9 billion to $13.4 billion — according to the annual November Financial Plan Update issued by the Adams administration on Nov. 15.
The total increase is up $1.6 billion from projections contained in the present budget approved by Mayor Adams and the City Council in June.
The projected deficit for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1, 2023, right now sits at “a manageable $2.9 billion,” according to the mayor in his press release. That is less than the $4.2 billion seen back in June, but still is $200 million higher than the forecast made in Adams’ preliminary budget last February.
The Mayor’s Office took a big crack at lowering next year’s deficit Monday by ordering most departments to cut 50 percent of the jobs listed as vacant as of Oct. 31.
A letter from Office of Management and Budget Director Jacques Jiha said uniformed and public safety positions are among the exceptions.
Adams, in his statement issued last week with the November update, was direct.
“The city faces significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to our fiscal stability, including growing pension contributions, expiring labor contracts, and rising health care expenses — and we are taking decisive actions in the administration’s first November Financial Plan to meet those challenges,” Adams said.
“Thanks to a successful Program to Eliminate the Gap, we have achieved significant savings without service reductions or layoffs,” he added. “We are also investing in new needs that will address our housing crisis, make our streets cleaner, combat climate change, and much more.”
Among other headwinds the mayor talked about was an underperforming stock market, which among other things requires the city to make good on its retiree pension fund losses.
In a statement released later that same day, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) continued her recent stance against budget cuts.
“Protecting New York City’s fiscal health is a priority that must go hand-in-hand with ensuring New Yorkers’ health and safety is secured through investments in essential education, health, and social service programs,” Speaker Adams said. “Early childhood education programs, such as Universal 3-K, are pivotal to the economic success of our city and must be a priority in which to invest. In the midst of housing and mental health crises, our financial plans should reflect the scale needed to solve our challenges, and it is not clear this one meets the moment.”
“Imbalanced cuts are exacted on agencies New Yorkers rely upon, this plan entirely ignores approximately $1 billion in additional tax revenue received by the City and identified by the Council. That makes it perplexing to see the plan at the same time include $1 billion in federal funding that has not yet been secured.”
The “imbalanced cuts” refer to savings from departmental reductions mandated by Mayor Adams in September as the Program to Eliminate the Gap, or PEG. Speaker Adams has repeatedly called the cuts premature in the weeks since they were ordered.
The mayor, however, says out-year deficits would have been be higher without the PEGs, through which he ordered city agencies to cut existing budgets by 3 percent without layoffs or service cuts; and 4.75 percent through FY 2025-26.
He said that has led to a $705 million surplus for the present fiscal year, which is being applied to next year’s deficit; and will more than cover new agency spending of $211 million next year and $138 million in FY 2024
Speaker Adams’ office did not respond to a direct question in an email from the Chronicle last Friday as to whether she still believes the PEG cuts were made prematurely, instead sending her Nov. 15 comments.
City Comptroller Brad Lander on Monday expressed his wariness with the vacancy reductions in a brief statement.
“When the Administration announced the Program to Eliminate the Gap in September, my office raised concerns regarding the impact on the ability of agencies to serve New Yorkers,” Lander said.
“While we agree that savings are critical as New York City faces economic headwinds, confronting those risks cannot come at the expense of diminishing the City’s capacity to get stuff done,” the comptroller added. “Today’s directive to agencies furthers our concerns about recruiting and retaining the staff needed to implement critical programs from traffic safety improvements to processing housing applications.”
Lander’s statement did not contain alternatives for reducing costs or increasing revenue.
