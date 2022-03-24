At a press conference at Citi Field’s Jackie Robinson Rotunda Thursday morning, Mayor Adams announced that he had signed Emergency Executive Order 62, which expands vaccination exemptions to include athletes and performers who are based in New York City. Previously, that exemption only applied to visiting ones.
The mayor emphasized that the decision was made in the interest of the city’s economic recovery.
“We’re going to make sure we’re healthy,” Adams said. “And being healthy is not only physically healthy — it’s economically healthy.”
Just two weeks since he unveiled his economic blueprint for the city, Adams said Thursday that tourism plays a significant role in spurring the economy — a point that he also makes in the blueprint itself.
“Players attract people to the stadium,” he said. “By putting our own teams on an equal playing field, we increase their chances of winning. And that has a real impact on our city — this is just not fans in the stands, but it is people in the stores, every time a championship or a game is played here or at Yankee or Mets stadium is a boost to $11 million into our economic impact for New York City during the playoff season. These are real dollars, and they play a major role.”
But the idea of a “level playing field” did not seem to take hold; the announcement prompted numerous questions from the press about what might be perceived as putting athletes on a pedestal.
As several reporters pointed out this morning, countless people lost their jobs after refusing to get vaccinated, including people who work at arenas like Citi Field, Yankee Stadium and Barclays Center.
Asked what he would say to those individuals, Adams commended his predecessor’s decisions earlier in the pandemic. “We are going to continue to pivot based on Covid pivoting,” he continued. “We will pivot with it and make the adjustment of both our medical care, our physical health and our financial health. The timing is exactly where we felt we should be and make the tough decision to execute the plan.”
When the Chronicle asked specifically about whether he would consider rolling back today’s executive order should the Omicron BA.2 subvariant gain numbers in the city, Adams said, “We have to pivot and shift with Covid. It’s a formidable opponent, it changes in pivots and shifts. We are not going to be stringent and rigid. Whatever I need to do to recover the city, protect the city, I’m going to do it.”
As for whether he would reconsider rehiring those city employees who were fired for not getting vaccinated, Adams replied, “Not at this time.”
“A large number — they were hired with the understanding they had to be vaccinated,” he said. “They understood that and they decided not to do so.”
Some voiced questions about the optics that the policy created a double standard for non-athletes and performers.
Sandy Alderson, president of the Mets organization, his counterpart at the Yankees, Randy Levine, and the mayor all emphasized throughout the conference that the vast majority of team employees are vaccinated, floating estimates at various points that 99.5 percent, 99.9 percent and 90 percent of their employees were vaccinated. On the numerous occasions that the press pushed for more specific numbers, particularly regarding the number of players who were not vaccinated, Alderson and Levine declined to answer, citing the league’s recent bargaining agreement with the Major League Baseball Players Association.
Alderson later told the Chronicle that he had not spoken with the unions that represent those who work at the stadium about the policy.
But the notion that only a select few impacted by the exemption are still unvaccinated did not seem to resonate. Some asked how athletes and performers were any different from the city’s teachers and police officers.
“We’re talking about a small number of people that are having a major impact on our economy. There’s a duality to what I must accomplish. I must accomplish keeping the city safe and I must accomplish recovering our economy,” Adams replied. “That’s a duality — It’s not a one-size-fits-all. In each area, we want to focus and make sure we have that combination.”
Just two days ago, the mayor told the press, “Baseball, basketball, businesses, all of those things, they have to wait until that layer comes.” Asked about the change in heart, Adams said, “It was accurate. We said to wait — two days is still wait.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.