As many New York City middle and high school students return to classrooms for part-time in-person learning today in continuation of the city’s phased-in reopening, there are some schools where in-person instruction will not be conducted without an in-person teacher.
The Department of Education continues to hire thousands of teachers the principals union has said that it needs in order to successfully operate. Meanwhile in its middle and high schools, the city has allowed some schools with severe staffing shortages to open classrooms where students will work in a classroom, even though their instruction will remain virtual.
Though Mayor de Blasio has maintained in his briefings that he prefers in-person teaching whenever possible, students attending the teacherless classrooms will receive educational support by qualified educators like substitutes or proctors, while they will get their instruction from teachers virtually.
The city maintains that, though not ideal, that method provides students with critical in-person services and opportunities.
“Some of our schools have some portion that they’re doing virtually, which means students come to the school and they’re doing some work virtually, but there are adults there, they are receiving services there. They’re receiving counseling services, social work services, they’re eating lunch there, eating breakfast there. So, there’s some virtual aspects of their day, but they’re not fully remote,” said Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza in a press event on Tuesday.
Reports of the virtual, in-person instruction first came to light when Tottenville High School and Wagner High School, two large high schools in Staten Island, informed parents that their students would be participating in this style of instruction. Carranza added Tuesday that it was being implemented mostly at larger high schools.
A DOE spokesperson declined to say whether any, or how many, schools with thearrangement have been set up in Queens, but insisted the instances of that style of learning are “very limited” and will exist only in a temporary state as the DOE scales up its hiring efforts for middle and high schools.
“From the beginning we’ve emphasized that reopening plans must have the flexibility to meet the unique needs of school communities while continually providing a high-quality education. Every student attending in-person is being provided with support from qualified educators and we are working with schools to address any staffing issues as they welcome students back in-person this week,” said the spokesperson.
The announcement of virtual, in-person classrooms is the latest result of staffing shortages that have plagued the city’s reopening plans for the past month.
The shortage resulted in large part from the district’s deal with the teachers union, which required principals to establish sets of teachers for three different groups of student learning simultaneously — one for students who opted for all-remote learning, one for hybrid students in the school building and another for hybrid students on their days of remote learning.
The virtual, in-person scenario is the second instance of the city loosening its strict rules that would have required a separate staff to provide live instruction for students learning remotely in addition to in-person teachers. Several weeks ago, the city announced that students who opt for hybrid learning would no longer be guaranteed live instruction on the days they’re learning remotely from home.
Let me explain: at my location 99% of the therapists (the "reason" everyone wants District 75 open) are working from home!! That is NOT helping the District 75 students while at the same time putting a lot of people into unnecessary risky situations.
