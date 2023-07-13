The New York Blood Center is experiencing a critical shortage with summer now here. Blood donors are needed for surgery, cancer patients, accident victims and new mothers and babies, among others.
Each donor can save as many as three lives. Information on how to donate or schedule a drive is available at nybc.org. Upcoming drives include:
• Rotary Club NY of Queens and Gorkhali Samaj New York, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, at Queens Place mall at 88-01 Queens Blvd. in the former Outback Steakhouse location;
• two more at the Queens Place mall, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 23; and 1 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, at 88-01 Queens Blvd., both in the former Outback Steakhouse location;
• Sunnyside Community Services, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, at 43-31 39 St. in Sunnyside at the senior center main event space; and
• The Shops at Atlas Park, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6; and 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, at a bloodmobile at 8000 Cooper Ave. in Glendale.
