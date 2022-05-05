The New York Blood Center is giving out free planters and packets to grow Zinnia flowers to all donors on Mother’s Day weekend.
The blood center wants to ensure that blood is available for new mothers and babies because women lose about one pint of blood giving birth and supplies have run low as students went on spring break and families took vacations, according to NYBC.
“In general, people need transfusions due to surgery, injury, disease and bleeding disorders,” Andrea Cefarelli, NYBC senior executive director, told the Queens Chronicle via email.
For new moms, a cesarean delivery, placental complication or anemia are some reasons they would require a blood transfusion, said Cefarelli.
“A baby may need a blood transfusion for any of several reasons,” she said. “There may have been bleeding before delivery. Maybe the baby has an infection. Premature babies may have a lack of red blood cells (anemia) because they’re not yet ready to make their own.”
The organization has seen about 1,000 fewer donations per week for three straight weeks in April, she added. It is also running low on blood types O negative, B negative and B positive and since April.
Participating blood drives in Queens on May 7 include Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church at 38-05 98 St. in North Corona from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and MS 216 George J. Ryan and Commonpoint-Beacon Program, both at 64-20 175 St. in Utopia from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Mother’s Day, May 8, the World’s Borough will have two participating blood drives in Elmhurst at Queens Place mall at 88-01 Queens Blvd. and Sherpa Gomba NY at 41-01 75 St. from 12 to 6 p.m.
Other Mother’s Day blood drives include St. Frances De Chantal Church at 190 Hollywood Ave. in the Bronx from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and The Jewish Center at 131 West 86 St. in Manhattan from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will also be blood drives held on both Saturday and Sunday at the Grand Central Donor Center’s Chanin Building at 122 East 42 St. in from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Upper East Side Donor Center at 310 East 67 St. in Manhattan. The latter donor center will have a drive from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on May 7 and from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 8. Brooklyn Pop Up will have a drive at 309 Atlantic Ave. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on each day.
“Mothers deserve a thank you every day and this week we’re proud to celebrate them with planters that will grow to be beautiful flowers,” said Cefarelli in a statement. “Whether it is your actual mom or even your neighbor, teacher or co-worker, donate blood in honor of all moms and help us to replenish the region’s blood supply.”
Upcoming Queens blood drives separate from the Mother’s Day event include Jamaica Hospital Medical Center at 8900 Van Wyck Expressway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 5; city Parks Department at Flushing Meadows Corona Park’s Academy Building training rooms 3 and 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 13; Our Lady of Mercy Church at 70-01 Kessel St. in Forest Hills from 8:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on May 15; and St. Joan of Arc Church at 8200 35 Ave. in Jackson Heights from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on May 22.
Donors can call 1 (800) 933-2566 or visit nybc.org to make an appointment for a blood drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.