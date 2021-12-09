The New York Blood Center is not taking the Omicron coronavirus variant lightly and announced on Dec. 1 that blood supplies in New York and New Jersey are at a one- to two-day level, which is well below the ideal five- to seven-day inventory.
With a nationwide shortage continuing, there is no national surplus to offset the lack of regional blood donations.
There has been a shortage of donations throughout the 19-month pandemic because donor fatigue has hit both first-time givers and long-time volunteers because of constant need for blood donations; some companies that now allow employees to work from home are no longer hosting blood drives; organizations that supported NYBC and similar groups have not resumed their blood donations; and widespread fear of a Covid-19 infection has been amplified by the Omicron variant, according to the Blood Center. Donors have also become confused as to whether having a vaccination will impact their ability to give blood. It does not, people can donate after getting a vaccine. However, if they have cold, flu, sore throat, respiratory infection or flu-like symptoms they are ineligible.
“In a normal year, winter is a difficult time to maintain the blood supply,” Andrea Cefarelli, senior executive director at New York Blood Center, said via a prepared statement. “Unpredictable weather, cold and flu season, school breaks, family and holiday travel all contribute to making blood donations less of a priority. Normally, October and November are a time where we build our inventory in anticipation of these challenges, but this year is especially dire without a solid inventory pre-holiday and the news of a new variant.”
A number of blood drives are coming up in Queens. The first will be held at the Passerelle Building in Flushing Meadows Corona Park (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and at Andromeda Advantage in Long Island City at 49-12 31 Place (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) on Dec. 10, according to the NYBC. Young Israel of Queens Valley at 141-55 77 Ave. in Flushing will have one on Dec. 13 (4 to 10 p.m.) and the following day the 103rd Precinct (12 to 6 p.m.) will host one in Jamaica at 168-02 91 Ave.
On Dec. 15, there will be blood drives at NYBC’s Long Island City facility (12 to 6 p.m.) at 45-01 Vernon Blvd.; at The Shops at Atlas Park at 8000 Cooper Ave. in Glendale (1 to 7 p.m.); and the 109th (37-05 Union Street in Flushing), 114th (34-16 Astoria Blvd. in Astoria) and 115th (92-15 Northern Blvd. in Jackson Heights) precincts from 12 to 6 p.m.
“Donating blood is safe, easy and vital to those who need it,” Cefarelli added. “This is the season of giving and there is no better gift to your fellow New Yorkers then life-saving blood donations.”
To learn more about donating and other blood drives visit nybc.org.
