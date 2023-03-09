The New York Blood Center has declared its first blood emergency of 2023, with school breaks, poor weather and cold and flu season leading to a 12 percent drop in donations from this time in 2022.
Information is available at nybc.org, and upcoming drives include:
• The Reform Temple of Forest Hills, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, at 71-11 112 St. in Forest Hills;
• NYC Department of Design and Construction, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, at 3030 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City;
• LaGuardia Community College, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, at 31-10 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City;
• Knights of Columbus #5103, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 7, at 84-05 78 Ave. in Ridgewood;
• The Shops at Atlas Park, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, and Saturday, April 29, at 8000 Cooper Avenue in Glendale; and
• Hemja Welfare Society, noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, in the mobile collection site at 37th Road and 74th Street in Jackson Heights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.