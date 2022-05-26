The New York Blood Center has sent out a call for donors of all blood types during a declared blood crisis.
Donation appointments can be made online at nybc.org for a number of blood drives scheduled in the area. They include:
• RXR Realty, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, at 37-18 Northern Blvd. in Long Island City;
• St. Margaret’s Parish, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, in the parish hall at 66-05 79 Place in Middle Village;
• Sikh Center of New York, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, at 38-17 Parsons Blvd., Flushing;
• NYPD 115th Precinct muster room, noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, at 92-15 Northern Blvd., Jackson Heights;
• NYPD 108th Precinct muster room, noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14 at 5-47 50 Ave., Long Island City;
• NYPD 112th Precinct muster room, noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, at 68-40 Austin St. in Forest Hills; and
• Darshan Thakuri Society, noon to 6 p.m., on Sunday, June 19, at 75-15 Woodside Ave., in Elmhurst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.