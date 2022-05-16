NY: It's time to close gun law loopholes

Two hundred miles. That is how far a man from Conklin in upstate New York traveled before allegedly murdering 10 people and injuring three others at a supermarket Saturday, in what authorities say was a racially motivated attack in a predominantly Black section of Buffalo. Eleven of the victims were Black and two were white.
The suspect, 18, allegedly killed a cancer survivor, a retired police officer, a missionary who ran a food pantry and a deacon to name a few, according to multiple reports.
Twenty-four hours. That is how long authorities believe Payton Gendron, the alleged shooter, spent casing Tops Friendly Markets, located 1275 Jefferson Ave., before strapping a body camera to himself to livestream the murders May 14 on Twitch, an interactive social media platform, while wearing military fatigues and shooting 50 rounds inside and outside the store, according to ABC News.
Gendron was quickly taken into custody by the Buffalo Police Department and charged with first-degree murder, according to officials. The attack is being investigated as a hate crime and the FBI is separately investigating the case as a hate crime and racially motivated violent extremism.
Tops has issued a statement saying the targeted store will remain closed until further notice and is working with a local councilman to provide free food and supplies to customers.
Earnest Flowers, a Black supermarket owner in St. Albans, said that the Earnest Foods family was heartbroken about the incident and the impact it has on so many families.
Flowers said there will be in-service safety training for his employees and that he is hiring security for the evening and has asked the NYPD to pass by more often.
“This incident is a perfect example of man’s inhumanity to man,” said Flowers. “The gunman’s actions should not be blamed on the current political or social environment. Our country has never been perfect. The gunman is 100 percent responsible for this evil and selfish incident. It was an affront to all that is humane and decent in our society.”
The NYPD said it reached out to its partners at BPD upon learning of the attack and offered to run Gendron through its databases to determine if it had any information of value to Buffalo’s department or if there was any New York City nexus.
“While we assess there is no threat to New York City stemming from this incident, out of an abundance of caution, we have shifted counterterrorism and patrol resources to give special attention to a number of locations and areas including major houses of worship in communities of color,” an NYPD spokesman said via email to the Queens Chronicle.
The Rev. Patrick O’Connor of First Presbyterian Church in Jamaica told the Chronicle via email he hasn’t received any additional police presence, but something must be done in terms of gun control.
“The Buffalo shooting is horrific and our prayers go out to all the families who are impacted by this senseless violence,” said O’Connor. “It’s time for a real push on gun control. Dangerous people shouldn’t have easy access to high-power weapons.”
The Bushmaster XM-15 rifle that had racial epithets emblazoned on it and was used by the alleged suspect was legally purchased, according to multiple reports.
It was, however, illegally altered to hold more rounds, Gov. Hochul said during an interview with NY1.
“We have the toughest gun laws in the nation, but people can so easily come from other states,” said Hochul. “The gun that was purchased in New York State was not capable of the massacre that occurred on Saturday. That was an execution-style massacre. What the perpetrator did was buy an enhanced magazine across the border in Pennsylvania, literally 10 minutes from his house, and added that to the gun.”
Hochul said that she will do her best to close gun loopholes in New York, but there needs to be a national response since the weapons and magazines are flowing from out-of-state.
President Biden said via Twitter that hate must have no safe harbor and that the nation must do everything in its power to end hate-fueled domestic terrorism.
“Any act of domestic terrorism, including an act perpetrated in the name of a repugnant white nationalist ideology, is antithetical to everything we stand for in America,” Biden added.
While Biden didn’t elaborate on what he would do in terms of gun control, Clifton Stanley Diaz, chairman of the Rochdale Village, said security at the co-op, which does not use guns, is being more observant and increasing its public safety interaction with the 113th Precinct.
“The racism issue has to be addressed to include changing some of these laws,” said Diaz. “There has to be consequences.”
Diaz is concerned about the proliferation of ghost guns, which are untraceable because they have no serial number, though one was not used in Buffalo.
“It presents a problem for the community and law enforcement too,” said Diaz. “Judges letting people go free and they commit crimes is another issue. These laws have to be changed. Politicians can’t say they are not going to do something about. The community is saying we want you to do something about it.”
Diaz also said there has to be better control of social media postings.
Hochul shared his sentiments.
“White supremacists exist,” said Hochul. “But they hide their identity not by hoods and riding horses, they do it in their own homes sharing hate speech.”
Hate speech is being perpetrated on cable news networks and the internet, added Hochul.
“This is where the poison is being stirred up and fermented,” said Hochul. “You look at the language used by the person who massacred 51 people in New Zealand —almost verbatim his words were adopted in the manifesto by the person who murdered people in the street in Buffalo ... Social media platforms have a responsibility to make sure this is taken down the second it hits, alert law enforcement and start being responsible citizens so this doesn’t spread.”
Hochul’s comments, which were posted on Twitter, come on the heels of Tesla electric-car company CEO Elon Musk putting his planned $44 billion buyout deal of the social media platform on hold over spam accounts.
Musk has said that he does not want to regulate content on Twitter beyond what is required by the laws of countries.
Garfield Towler, president of the 113th Precinct community council, said he will further listen to concerns of people from Hollis to Springfield Gardens at a meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. via Zoom.
To get a Zoom link to the meeting call the Community Affairs’ office of the precinct at (718) 712-1627.
“Everybody is concerned with safety,” said Towler.
