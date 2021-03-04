Guidelines for nursing home visitations recently expanded, though about two-thirds of locations in the state are still unable to allow visitors.
Elder care facilities must be Covid-free for 14 days in order to accept visitors.
“It seems like there is a limited window to see your loved ones,” said Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village).
Holden only saw his mother twice, briefly, since the start of the pandemic.
“You go to bed at night thinking, ‘Your mother is going to die alone.’ It’s a horrible feeling,” he said.
For counties with Covid positivity rates between 5 and 10 percent on a seven-day rolling average, the state will require visitors to get a rapid test 72 hours in advance.
For counties with a Covid positivity rate below 5 percent, no testing is required but it is still encouraged.
If an area is over 10 percent, visitors are not allowed except for compassionate care visits. In all counties, if a guest has had both Covid vaccine shots within 90 days, a test is not required.
“I think with the vaccine, it’s alleviated a lot of the anxiety,” said Magdalene Smolen, assistant administrator at Ozanam Hall of Queens Nursing Home in Bayside. “I think we will see normalcy in the future. At least I’m hoping for that.”
Reports said as of last Friday, 194 of the state’s 610 nursing homes were eligible for visitation. Ozanam Hall is not one of them, due to a recent Covid case.
Jerry Enella, administrator at Sapphire Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing of Central Queens in Flushing, said many facilities have not met the criteria to reopen for the expanded visiting guidelines.
He said the Sapphire Center is about two weeks away from reopening, though there have been phone and video meetings as well as outdoor visitation.
“The residents are caged in, the families are locked out,” Enella said, adding that the reunions are “going to be emotional.”
Holden, whose 96-year-old mother is now in an all-Covid facility in the Hebrew Home in the Riverdale section of the Bronx, said she couldn’t hear him on a recent virtual talk because of background noise.
“It’s no substitute,” he said. “Under the circumstances, of course, yes. But the human factor, there’s no substitute for holding her hand and telling her it’s going to be alright.”
Holden said she was quarantined for a month in assisted living with the shingles prior to Covid.
“Just the isolation, for a year it’s been torture,” Holden said, adding, “The poor woman has been through hell.”
Smolen said the past 12 months have been stressful on everybody involved.
“It’s been stressful for families, for residents, for staff,” she said. “But we have a light at the end of the tunnel.”
When Gov. Cuomo announced the expanded visiting guidelines in late February he said, “One of the most devastating aspects of this virus has been how it separated families from their loved ones, making an already difficult situation even harder to bear.”
