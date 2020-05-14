As COVID-19 related nursing home deaths continue to increase across the state, so do Gov. Cuomo’s policies — on Sunday, May 10, he announced a series of new executive mandates to combat the deadly spread through the vulnerable population.
“One of our top priorities is protecting people in nursing homes and seniors,” he said. “This virus uses nursing homes, they are ground zero. They are the vulnerable population in the vulnerable location, right? It’s a congregation of vulnerable people. Today we’re taking additional steps to protect seniors in nursing homes.”
Under the latest executive order, nursing homes and adult care facilities are required to test all personnel twice a week for the coronavirus and report the positive results to the state Department of Health the following day. Any personnel who refuse to be tested will be considered to have outdated or incomplete health assessments and will be barred from working until their health status is confirmed.
“That is a rule, it’s not an ‘I’d appreciate it if you did,’” Cuomo said.
Now, patients from hospitals seeking to enter as residents into a nursing home must test negative for COVID-19 before admittance, a move that reverses a March 25 policy that prohibited nursing homes from denying infected residents. Following the change, Assemblymember Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing) introduced legislation calling for the codifications for the protection of nursing home residents and staff, including the requirement of a negative COVID-19 diagnosis before readmission to a facility.
“Given the speed at which this deadly virus spreads, it is important to safeguard our most vulnerable and at risk populations,” Rosenthal said in a May 12 statement. “Previous guidance exposed many seniors and essential workers to preventable risk. By codifying this common sense legislation we ensure that we are taking permanent action to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our elderly and infirm populations.”
In addition to the policy switch, all nursing facility administrators are now required to submit a plan on how they will accomplish this twice-weekly testing as well as a certificate of compliance with the order to the DOH by May 15. Those homes that violate any aspect of the executive order may have their operating certificate suspended or revoked or may be subject to a penalty for noncompliance of $2,000 per violation per day.
Previously, Cuomo had implemented various other mandates to decrease senior exposure to the coronavirus, such as restricting visitations except for end-of-life visits, requiring proper personal protective equipment, notifying residents and families of a positive COVID-19 test or death within 24 hours and requiring facilities to transfer out residents whom they cannot provide adequate care to.
“If a nursing home cannot provide care for a person and provide the appropriate level of care for any reason, they must transfer the person out of the facility,” Cuomo said, reminding New Yorkers that the state has a 50,000-bed-capacity system. “If they don’t have enough staff, if they don’t have enough PPE, if their facility doesn’t allow for isolation or quarantine — whatever it is, if they cannot provide the proper care, they must transfer the resident, period.”
Cuomo said that New York’s percentage of deaths in nursing homes is the 34th highest of any state — as of May 12, the state DOH reported 5,562 deaths in nursing homes and adult care facilities, 2,864 of which are confirmed and 2,698 are presumed COVID-19 cases. The senior toll accounts for 25.4 percent of state fatalities, and about 16.3 percent of the nursing home deaths occurred in Queens.
“The most vulnerable population deserves the highest level of care,” said Cuomo.
