COVID-19 deaths in Queens nursing homes continued to skyrocket according to data released by the state Monday.
The state on Monday reported more than 1,700 deaths at nursing homes and adult care facilities that had previously not been reported. The figures include both confirmed and presumed COVID-19 cases.
Nursing home deaths in Queens through May 3 were listed at 834, including 358 confirmed, with Brooklyn listing second at 683, including 154 confirmed. Suffolk County had the most confirmed cases with 379 out of its total of 593.
Parker Jewish Center for Health Care & Rehab in Glen Oaks had the highest count in Queens with 71 confirmed deaths. Franklin Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Flushing had six confirmed deaths but also 53 presumed.
The Holliswood Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare had 55 deaths, including 17 confirmed. Ozanam Hall of Queens Nursing Home in Bayside had 23 confirmed deaths and another 30 presumed.
The state Veterans Home in St. Albans had 33 deaths, including nine confirmed.
— Michael Gannon
