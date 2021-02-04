Nursing home Covid deaths are nearly double what we were told.
After a nearly yearlong investigation, prompted by patient neglect and staff misconduct allegations, a Jan. 28 report by Attorney General Letitia James found that the state Department of Health had been drastically underreporting virus-related deaths in nursing homes. According to the report, the state wasn’t including the number of resident deaths that happened in hospitals in its death toll.
The finding would increase the DOH’s 6,233 confirmed death toll in nursing homes to nearly 12,500.
Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) blames Gov. Cuomo and the “blanket immunity” he granted nursing homes in a March executive order, which he said incentivized the facility owners to neglect their resident in favor of increased profits.
“They got a ‘get out of jail free’ card so they were protecting their bottom line,” he said at a virtual conference Friday afternoon, pointing to James’ findings that about 65 percent of adult care facilities in the state are for-profit. “Taking profits out of the nursing home model and figuring out how to have more public control is important.”
Kim has been critical of Cuomo’s handling of nursing homes since the first days of the pandemic, especially after having lost his uncle to Covid-19 inside a Flushing home last April.
He introduced a bill in June to repeal article 30-d of the Public Health Law, enacted as part of the fiscal 2021 budget under Cuomo. The law gives care providers immunity from liability for “any harm or damages” sustained as a result of providing healthcare services during the Covid-19 pandemic, unless the act was “willful or intentional criminal misconduct, gross negligence, reckless misconduct or intentional infliction of harm.”
The legislation to repeal it still lies in the chamber Health Committees, and Kim believes earlier action would have prevented the tremendous loss of elderly life.
“It was clear based on the outcomes, the policies, that it was them — the business side — dictating the executive orders, the policies that came out of the executive office,” Kim said.
The state representative called out Cuomo’s March 25 directive that prohibited nursing homes from refusing to admit a resident based on a confirmed or suspected Covid-19 diagnosis as putting residents at an increased risk of harm. Though the governor reversed the executive order May 10, the six-week mandate earned him an investigation from the U.S. Department of Justice in September. James also referred to the executive order in her report.
The Office of the Attorney General launched its investigation in March after receiving a number of complaints from nursing home residents’ relatives through a hotline set up at the direction of Cuomo.
In its 76-page report, the OAG listed a plethora of findings, including that the DOH data did not reflect the true death toll; a lack of compliance with infection-control protocols that put residents at increased infection risk; insufficient Covid-19 testing for residents and staff in the early stages of the pandemic; lack of nursing home compliance with the executive order requiring communication with family members that caused avoidable pain and distress; and more.
Another notable finding of the report was that two-thirds of nursing home Covid-19 fatalities were in facilities with the lowest or next-to-lowest staffing ratings.
A law introduced just a month ago — the Safe Staffing for Quality Care Act — was crafted to establish minimum staff-to-patient ratios, a speculative life-saving practice now proven true through James’ findings.
The bill, which Kim is a co-sponsor of, would assign one nurse to no more than five patients in adult-care facilities, and gained major support from the New York State Nurses Association.
“The Attorney General’s report is just the latest piece of evidence that safe staffing standards can ensure equitable, quality healthcare for ALL New Yorkers. Safe staffing would have saved lives in the COVID-19 pandemic in nursing homes and hospitals,” Executive Director Pat Kane said in a Feb. 2 statement.
