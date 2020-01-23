  • January 23, 2020
Queens Chronicle

Nurse rob

Posted: Thursday, January 23, 2020 10:30 am

Police this week released this photo of man wanted in a Sunday morning robbery inside a home-nursing agency at 98-27 Jamaica Ave. in Richmond Hill.

A 34-year-old woman who works at the school, Fordham Institute, told cops a man grabbed her purse from her desk and told her he had a gun, before removing two credit cards and running out.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES).

