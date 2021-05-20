The National Small Business Chamber of Commerce and Queens Chronicle sponsored an event on May 16 that both celebrated both Asian American Heritage Month and honored first responders at the NSBCC headquarters in Floral Park.
One of the keynote speakers was NSBCC Vice President Jeffrey Lai, who is the grandson of Chinese immigrants.
“My grandfather came from Toishan, China, to the United States in 1939 to seek a better life for him and his family,” said Lai. “He had to leave his wife, son and daughter, who were forced to remain at China at the time.”
Shortly after arriving in the United States Lai’s grandfather was drafted into the U.S. Army and served as a rifleman and cook in the South Pacific, according to the vice president. After his service was complete, the elder Lai petitioned for his family to come to America.
While it took years for his daughter to come because of strict immigration laws, the family was eventually all together and Lai’s grandfather was able to later open his own laundry business.
FDNY Lt. Sarinya Srisakul, the daughter of Thai immigrants, was one of the honorees of the event.
In 2005, Srisakul broke down barriers by becoming the first Asian-American woman to serve as a firefighter in the FDNY and did it again in 2019 when she became the first to serve as a fire lieutenant.
