The reconstruction effort at LaGuardia Airport passed another landmark this week, with the activation on Wednesday of seven gates in the new concourse in Terminal B.
Gov. Cuomo and others involved in the $8 billion redevelopment project touted the new concourse in a press release last week.
The facility includes an indoor park, touchless restrooms and “world-class amenities that convey a true sense of New York.”
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Executive Director Rick Cotton, Stewart Steeves, CEO of LaGuardia Gateway Partners, the private consortium rebuilding and operating LGA’s Terminal B, Assemblyman Jeffrion Aubry (D-Corona) and acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee unveiled the first section of the 210,000-square-foot, new concourse at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 29, a month ahead of schedule.
“With the opening of this new concourse, LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B is hitting two major milestones in one summer and moving closer to its full transformation into a 21st Century travel facility,” Cuomo said. “LaGuardia Airport is going to be the first new airport in the United States in 25 years, and we’re building it while still operating the old airport. Travelers coming to New York should expect nothing less than a world-class experience, and that is what we are delivering with this modernization project.”
In June LaGuardia opened the new 850,000-square-foot Arrivals and Departures Hall with new concessions, traveler amenities, world-class art installations and increased space for passengers to move more safely and efficiently during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“No longer Third World but first class,” Aubrey said, referring to then-Vice President Joe Biden’s assessment of the airport in February 2014.
“Today’s opening of the first seven new gates in Terminal B’s Western Concourse is part of 18 months of fast progress as we near the finish line of the complete transformation of LaGuardia Airport,” Cotton said.
He also said work on the new roadways for the airport is about 75 percent complete.
When completed by the end of 2021, the Western Concourse will have 17 gates. It will primarily serve American Airlines. Like the Eastern Concourse, which opened in December 2018, the new concourse will connect to the Terminal B Arrivals and Departures Hall by an elevated pedestrian bridge. The dual pedestrian skyways are a first at any major airport in the nation.
As part of the phased construction of the new concourse, a second pedestrian skybridge bridge will connect the Terminal B Arrivals and Departures Hall to the Western Concourse in 2021. The second section of the concourse and 10 additional new gates will open in 2022.
When complete, the new Terminal B will include the Arrivals and Departures Hall, two pedestrian skybridges and two fully activated concourses with a total of 35 gates serving American, Southwest, United Airlines and Air Canada.
Lee thanked Cuomo for the jobs, student scholarships and science, technology, engineering and math instruction created by the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.